Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at an event in the Kennedy Garden of the White House on May 1, 2017. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at an event in the Kennedy Garden of the White House on May 1, 2017. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

u.s. politics

Conditions not right for Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un: White House Add to ...

Josh Lederman

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

The White House says conditions aren’t right for President Donald Trump to meet with Korean leader Kim Jong Un despite Trump’s openness to that possibility in the future.

Trump told Bloomberg he’d be open to a meeting under the right circumstances and that if it were appropriate, “I would be honoured to do it.”

But White House spokesman Sean Spicer says he doesn’t see that happening any time soon. He says Kim would have to show signs of “good faith.” But Spicer isn’t elaborating on exactly what conditions would have to be met.

Tensions with North Korea have escalated recently as American and other intelligence agencies have suggested the country was readying a possible nuclear test.

The Trump administration has said all options, including a military strike, are on the table.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trump: 'Eventually' North Korea will have 'good missiles' (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular