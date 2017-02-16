U.S. President Donald Trump launched an aggressive defence of his first month on the job Thursday, denying that his White House is in turmoil, hitting back at revelations that his associates have been in contact with Russian intelligence agents and blaming a combination of high-level leaks and the media for painting a negative picture of his chaotic administration.

Media 'out of control' with dishonesty: Trump (Reuters)

In a press conference that went on for nearly an hour and a half, Mr. Trump:

Said that he had no problem with his former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, discussing sanctions with the Russian ambassador, and that he only fired him because Mr. Flynn had lied to Vice-President Mike Pence about it.

Warned of a “nuclear Holocaust” if he doesn’t treat Russia well.

Contended that his administration is “running like a fine-tuned machine” despite the firing of Mr. Flynn and the messy roll-out of his immigration ban on seven majority-Muslim countries, which is now suspended by the courts.

“I’m actually having a really good time,” Mr. Trump said at one point. “I’m not ranting and raving. I’m just telling you you’re dishonest people.”

His only problems, Mr. Trump said, are the leaks to reporters, including the revelations of Mr. Flynn’s talks with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“The tone is such hatred,” Mr. Trump said of the coverage of his government. “I’m really not a bad person.”

The White House press conference – which had ostensibly been called for Mr. Trump to announce a new nominee for Secretary of Labour – was a return to the sort of lengthy, meandering, off-the-cuff speeches that were a hallmark of the President’s campaign rallies last year.

While those speeches – full of self-interruption, long tangents, and media-bashing – sometimes read as bizarre to Mr. Trump’s opponents, they helped him gain a following from supporters who saw him as an unfiltered straight-shooter.

Since taking office last month, Mr. Trump had dialled things back significantly. At his joint press conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week, for instance, reporters were limited to four questions and Mr. Trump delivered a brief statement full of platitudes about the quality of the U.S. relationship with Canada.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump returned to his unscripted style and careened from subject-to-subject.

