Democrats are racing to respond to the wave of liberal outrage triggered by President Donald Trump, jumping into protests, organizing rallies and vowing to block more of the new president’s nominees — including, possibly, his pick for the Supreme Court.

Those steps may not be enough to satisfy their increasingly aggressive party base.

Following a second weekend of protests, a growing number of liberal leaders are demanding a filibuster of Trump’s pick for the high court, setting the party on a path of fierce opposition to Trump and potential confrontation with their own elected officials.

“I hope Democrats will stand up and use every tool in their toolbox including a filibuster,” said former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, one of the top candidates to be the chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

But Senate Democrats remain wary of a total blockade, arguing the party should hold off making a decision until it can assess the choice. Trump says he will announce his nominee Tuesday evening.

“I want to make sure we thoroughly review the record and then go forward,” said Senator Bob Casey, who faces re-election in 2018. “We’ll need to do a lot of work on any of them.”

In the weeks after Trump’s election, Democrats debated whether the party should work with the new president on discrete policy initiatives, like infrastructure, or present a wall of opposition. As protests sprang forth across the country, their furious constituents made it clear they’re demanding nothing short of complete resistance.

Hundreds of demonstrators, chanting “Just Say No!” and “Obstruct!,” shouted down Senator Sheldon Whitehouse at a Sunday community event, protesting the Rhode Island Democrat’s vote in favour of new CIA director Mike Pompeo.

Last week, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren faced an outpouring of anger after she cast a committee vote for Ben Carson, the former Republican presidential candidate nominated to be secretary of Housing and Urban Development. She was forced to explain her position in a Facebook post that began: “OK, let’s talk about Dr. Ben Carson.”

And more than 3,500 people have signed up on Facebook to march across Brooklyn to Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer’s home Tuesday night to protest his support for three of Trump’s Cabinet nominees.

“We need Senate Democrats to do everything in their power to shut down business as usual in the Senate,” said Anna Galland, the executive director of Moveon.org, a liberal group that’s been involved in organizing weekly anti-Trump protests.

The national party hopes to ride the energy of airport protests, women’s marches and dozens of other actions across the country to electoral victories in governor races this year and next year’s congressional midterms.

Democratic lawmakers and leaders joined protests at airports across the country this weekend, delivering impromptu speeches and working with lawyers to negotiate legal access for detained travellers impacted by Trump’s temporary travel ban. Congressional leaders scrambled to put together a Monday night rally on the steps of the Supreme Court. And Schumer said he’d vote against eight of Trump’s Cabinet picks.

The coming fight over the Supreme Court could mark the biggest showdown between Washington Democrats and their restive party base. Unlike Cabinet nominees, which can pass the Senate solely with GOP votes, any senator can demand the Supreme Court nomination meet a 60-vote threshold — forcing Republicans to find support from at least eight Democrats.

So far, Schumer has refused to commit to a filibuster. But the decision may not be up to him, as any senator can move to try and block a Supreme Court nomination.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, indicated Monday that he would make such a move, sending out a fundraising e-mail that asked people to sign a petition saying “the Senate must oppose” Trump’s nominee.

Many in the party remain furious that Senate Republicans refused to even consider Obama’s nominee to the court during the final year of his second term.

“If the Democrats do anything other than filibuster any pick, then what we’re saying is that Republicans can literally steal a Democratic appointment and there’s not going to be any repercussions for it,” said Rep. Keith Ellison, another top candidate to chair the party.

Some Senate Democrats argue they have a responsibility to act in what they view as a more responsible manner.

“I do think we owe President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee the hearing and the vote that Merrick Garland never received,” said Senator Chris Coons.

Republicans, meanwhile, see an opportunity to score political points in next year’s midterms. Conservative groups are planning to spend millions pressuring Senate Democrats to confirm Trump’s nominee, with a heavy focus on Democrats up for re-election in Missouri, North Dakota, Montana and Indiana — states won overwhelmingly by Trump.

But the political dynamics remain far from clear. Many Democrats say they haven’t seen this level of activism since the 1970s, leading some to warn that vulnerable lawmakers may face a bigger risk by running afoul of their base.

“Senators are there to vote but they’re getting a pretty strong message: If you want a future as a Democrat you better look at what these young people are doing,” said Howard Dean, who was formerly governor of Vermont and chairman of the national party.

A look at the reported top contenders for the Supreme Court:

President Donald Trump is scheduled to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court Tuesday night.

Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman and William Pryor are the three federal appeals court judges who are seen as the leading candidates.

Each was appointed to the appellate bench by President George W. Bush. Each appeared on Trump’s list of 21 possible choices that he made public during the campaign, and each has met with Trump to discuss the vacancy that arose when Justice Antonin Scalia died nearly a year ago.

GORSUCH

Gorsuch, 49, serves on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, where he has made a name for himself as a facile writer. Gorsuch is a graduate of Columbia University and Harvard Law School, and served as a law clerk to Justices Anthony Kennedy and fellow Coloradan Byron White. If chosen, he would be the first justice to serve with a colleague for whom he once worked.

With a clear, colloquial writing style, Gorsuch has written in favour of courts’ second-guessing government regulations, in defence of religious freedom and skeptically about law enforcement. He has contended that courts give too much deference to government agencies’ interpretations of statutes. He sided with two groups that mounted religious objections to the Obama administration’s requirements that employers provide health insurance that includes contraception for women.

He is the son of The son of President Ronald Reagan’s Environmental Protection Agency chief, Anne Gorsuch. He worked for two years in Bush’s Justice Department before Bush appointed him to his appeals court seat. He was confirmed by a voice vote in 2006.

Gorsuch has written 175 majority opinions and 65 concurrences or dissents in his decade on the 10th Circuit, according to Rebecca Love Kourlis, a former Colorado Supreme Court justice.

Gorsuch also is a notable advocate for simplifying the justice system to make it more accessible, Kourlis said.

Gorsuch is also an avid skier, fly fisherman and horseback rider, Kourlis said. He teaches at the University of Colorado’s law school in Boulder.

HARDIMAN

Hardiman, 51, works in Pittsburgh as a judge on the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He drove a taxi to support himself during his undergraduate years at the University of Notre Dame. He received his law degree from Georgetown University. Hardiman became a partner in a major law firm at age 30 and a federal district judge at 38.

The Senate confirmed him 95-0 to his current job in April 2007. His prominent opinions on the appeals court include siding with jails seeking to strip search inmates arrested for even minor offences and backing the collection of genetic evidence from people at the time of their arrest. Hardiman has supported gun rights, dissenting in a 2013 case that upheld a New Jersey law to strengthen requirements to carry a handgun in public.

Hardiman last year joined two 3rd Circuit colleagues in affirming the $1 billion settlement of NFL concussion claims, rejecting complaints that men with depression and mood disorders that some link to football concussions were left out of the deal. In earlier oral arguments. The Supreme Court later refused to hear the challengers’ appeal.

Hardiman was raised in Waltham, Massachusetts, and eventually settled in Pittsburgh, where his wife comes from a family of prominent Democrats. The Hardimans have three children.

PRYOR

Pryor, 54, has his office in Birmingham, Alabama, where his sits as a judge on the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He’s been on the court since 2004, when Bush gave him a temporary recess appointment to get around Democratic opposition in the Senate. He was confirmed by a 53-45 vote in 2005, part of a bipartisan deal to limit Senate delays of appellate nominations.

Pryor has a reputation as staunch conservative. He once called the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion the “worst abomination in the history of constitutional law.”

On the bench, Pryor has often ruled against criminal defendants. He authored a majority opinion upholding a border patrol agent’s decision to stop a SUV filled with Hispanic passengers because the vehicle was driving erratically and the occupants appeared nervous. He also ruled that a Supreme Court decision banning automatic life sentences for juvenile defendants should not be applied to older cases. The high court later disagreed, ruling that the decision did apply retroactively.

On religious freedom, in 2014, he wrote a separate opinion in favour of a Catholic television station that objected to the contraception coverage mandate of the Affordable Care Act.

The son of two teachers, Pryor traced the roots of his conservatism to his staunch Catholic upbringing. He said the abortion ruling, handed down when he was a boy, influenced his decision to become a Republican and a lawyer. Pryor grew up in Mobile, Alabama, and graduated from Tulane Law School in New Orleans. He was a law clerk to Judge John Minor Wisdom, whose rulings helped end segregation.

Pryor was appointed Alabama’s attorney general at age 34. He succeeded Jeff Sessions, the Alabama senator nominated to be Trump’s attorney general.

