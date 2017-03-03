Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets with the Egyptian president at the presidential palace in Cairo on March 2, 2017. (KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets with the Egyptian president at the presidential palace in Cairo on March 2, 2017. (KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet with Trump on March 14 Add to ...

WASHINGTON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Washington on March 14 to meet President Donald Trump, their first encounter after a rocky start to relations amid disagreements about trade, Trump’s travel ban and his comments about the media.

A U.S. official announced the visit, which comes shortly before a meeting in Germany of the finance ministers of the G20 industrialized countries and will help lay the groundwork for Trump’s visit to Germany in July for a meeting of G20 leaders.

The new Republican president and Merkel issued a joint statement after a telephone call in January, underscoring the importance of the NATO alliance and vowing to work together more closely to combat terrorism.

A few days later, Merkel sharply criticized Trump’s temporary travel ban on citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries. She has also repeatedly underscored the importance of a free press when asked about Trump’s negative comments about the media.

Merkel had a warm relationship with Trump’s predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama.

The meeting between Trump and Merkel is likely to cover a wide range of issues, including the global economy, trade, the fight against Islamic State, NATO and ties with Russia and China.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Widespread criticism for Trump's immigration crackdown (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular