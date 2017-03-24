The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will ask the directors of FBI and the National Security agency to appear in a closed session in its probe of allegations of Russian interference in U.S. elections and U.S. spy agency surveillance of President Donald Trump’s team, the head of the panel said on Friday.

Nunes requests FBI and NSA directors for intelligence briefing (Reuters)

Nunes also told reporters that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s lawyers informed the committee that he is volunteering to be interviewed by the committee, and that the panel will work with his lawyers to decide whether the interview would be open or closed to the public.

The committee hopes to hold a closed session with FBI Director Comey and NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers on Tuesday.

