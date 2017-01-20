U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office in Washington, DC.
-
President Donald Trump waits to stop out onto the portico for his Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
(Patrick Semansky/AP)
-
President Donald Trump is sworn in as President at the US Capitol in Washington.
(Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
-
President Donald Trump escorts former president Barack Obama from the U.S. Capitol as Vice President Mike Pence and former vice president Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington.
(Rob Carr/Getty Images)
-
President Donald Trump (C) arrives for the swearing-in ceremony on in front of the Capitol in Washington.
(Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Members of the media crowd on a photo platform in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)
-
President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with First Lady Melania Trump and Michelle Obamal on January 20, 2017 in Washington.
(Rob Carr/Getty Images)
-
US President Barack Obama(R) and First Lady Michelle Obama(2nd-L) welcome President Donald Trump(L) and his wife Melania(2nd-R) to the White House in Washington.
(Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
-
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington.
(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
-
President Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
(Alex Wong/Getty Images)
-
President Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)
-
President Donald Trump waves to spectators as Vice President Elect Mike Pence and Melania Trump look on at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
(Alex Wong/Getty Images)
-
Former US President of the United States George W. Bush greets Capitol Police as he and wife Laura Bush arrive near the east front steps of the Capitol Building before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington.
(John Angelillo/AFP/Getty Images)
-
News photographers prepare to cover inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
(Brian Snyder/Reuters)
-
An attendee wears a red "45" hat ahead of the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington.
(Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)
-
Steve Bannon, appointed chief strategist and senior counselor to President Donald Trump, arrives for the Presidential Inauguration of Trump at the US Capitol in Washington.
(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Former US President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington.
(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Campaign strategist Kellyanne Conway is greeted upon her arrival on the platform of the US Capitol in Washington.
(Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)