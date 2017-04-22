From the Washington Monument to Germany’s Brandenburg Gate and even to Greenland, scientists, students and research advocates rallied on an often soggy Earth Day.
People participate in the March for Science on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, part of a global gathering to promote and advocate for science on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
(Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A man holds up a sign while participating in the March for Science in San Francisco, California on April 22, 2017. Thousands of people joined a global March for Science to fight back against what many see as an "assault on facts" by populist politicians.
(JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Bill Nye the Science Guy arrives to lead scientists and supporters down Constitution Avenue during the March for Science on April 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. The event is being described as a call to support and safeguard the scientific community.
(Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)
Activists and protesters march to City Hall during the March for Science in Los Angeles, California on April 22, 2017. Thousands of people joined a global March for Science to fight back against what many see as an "assault on facts" by populist politicians.
(MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
A protestor holds a placard as scientists and science enthusiasts participate in the 'March for Science' which celebrates the scientific method, in Westminster, central London on April 22, 2017, Earth Day.
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
People holds up signs during the March for Science in San Francisco, California on April 22, 2017. Thousands of people joined a global March for Science to fight back against what many see as an "assault on facts" by populist politicians.
(JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Thousands of people rallied in support for science in Europe and Australasia on April 22, ahead of a march in Washington, triggered by rising concern over populism and so-called alternative facts.
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
People stand together holding placards during the March for Science day in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
(Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)