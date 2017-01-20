Donald Trump’s inauguration: The latest on his big day in Washington





The latest

President-elect Donald Trump is in Washington on Friday to be sworn in as the 45th U.S. president.

The swearing-in will take place at noon (ET) on Capitol Hill. Here’s a primer on the schedule of events and how the ceremony works.

Mr. Trump and his wife, Melania, arrived in Washington Thursday and greeted supporters at a pre-inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial Thursday night.

Protesters were out early in Washington Friday morning for a planned wave of demonstrations against Mr. Trump’s rise to power.

Dozens of Democrats are boycotting the ceremony over Mr. Trump’s policies and his Twitter-fuelled feud with John Lewis, a civil-rights leader and Georgia congressman.

President-elect Donald Trump, left, and his wife Melania Trump arrive to the ‘Make America Great Again Welcome Concert’ at the Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 19, 2017. EVAN VUCCI/ASSOCIATED PRESS





Follow live

The ceremony

Presidential inaugurations are carefully scripted pageants and displays of power. Of all the traditions that have accrued around them since the 18th century, only one is required in the Constitution: The president swears this oath of office.

I do solemnly swear [or affirm] that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Here’s a primer on the 10 main steps involved in a presidential inauguration. These are some key events to watch for (all times Eastern):

Swearing-in on Capitol Hill: 12 p.m.

12 p.m. Parade to the White House: 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

In photos: U.S. presidential inaugurations past Ceremonies have evolved since George Washington’s simple New York City ceremony on April 30, 1789.

What will Trump say?

The tone of Mr. Trump’s inaugural speech will be closely watched: Will we get the incendiary rhetoric and insults that helped propel him to power, or the would-be conciliator who promised in his election-night victory speech to “bind the wounds of division”? Here’s what he had to say to supporters at the pre-inauguration concert Thursday night.

’You’re not forgotten any more,’ Trump tells supporters 1:39

The protests

Protesters chain themselves to an entry point before the inauguration on Friday. BRYAN WOOLSTON/REUTERS

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected at anti-Trump demonstrations across the United States, both on Friday and the day after. Here are a few to keep an eye on:

Women’s March on Washington: A broad coalition of feminist and anti-racist groups that’s expected to bring hundreds of thousands to the U.S. capital the day after the inauguration.

#disruptJ20: A movement of counter-protests in Washington and other cities on Friday.

Love-a-Thon: A three-hour Facebook Live broadcast on Friday raising funds for the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and other groups. Guests will include Judd Apatow, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jane Fonda.

#NotMyPresident: A social-media campaign and a silent protest during the inauguration.

National General Strike: A campaign of walkouts and civil disobedience on Friday.

De Niro, Baldwin and other celebrities demonstrate outside Trump building Thursday night 2:14

On the pro-Trump side, there are the Deploraball parties on Thursday and Friday in Washington and other U.S. cities. The name is a reference to when Mr. Trump’s Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, said during the campaign that half of Mr. Trump’s supporters were a “basket of deplorables.”



Around Washington

The capital is preparing for a chaotic day of public events, from a military parade to the inaugural balls on Friday night.

Mr. Trump’s supporters have been arriving in Washington to celebrate the man who promised them to “Make America great again.” The Globe’s Joanna Slater spoke with some, including 55-year-old Darlene Martin, a bookkeeper from Cheseapeake, Va., who’s attending her first presidential inauguration:

I’m on cloud nine. Like [Mr. Trump] said, it’s a movement and I truly feel like he is the closest thing to where we want this country to go. I feel he truly cares about the American people.

One of the most coveted viewing spots is the sixth-floor terrace of the Canadian embassy, which lies on Pennsylvania Avenue between the White House and the U.S. Capitol. The embassy is holding an invite-only party for about 1,800 people on Friday.





In photos: Trump inauguration memorabilia for sale From T-shirts to buttons and bobbleheads, vendors are hoping to cash in on Inauguration Day.

The celebrities

If you’re expecting the star power of Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration day – whose guests included Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Tiger Woods – prepare to be disappointed. A-listers (and even D-listers) of music and film have mostly decided to skip Mr. Trump’s inauguration, and several acts who committed to perform have since cancelled. Those left include teenage reality-TV singer Jackie Evancho, some of the Rockettes and some of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

The night before the inauguration, only about 10,000 people turned out to a concert featuring alt-rock band 3 Doors Down, actor Jon Voight and country singer Toby Keith.

Toby Keith performs at the ‘Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration’ concert at the Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 19, 2017. MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

Beyond Washington

Across the United States, Jan. 20 promises to be an emotional day for voters on both sides of 2016’s divisive election. For reference, here’s a map of which states gave Mr. Trump and Ms. Clinton their Electoral College votes on Nov. 8:

On Inauguration Day, Globe journalists will pay a visit to a town in one of the red states on that map: Ottawa, Ohio, the seat of a county where almost 80 per cent of residents voted for Mr. Trump last fall.

Globe feature writer Ian Brown took a road trip to Washington, passing through a stretch of the U.S. rust belt in Pennsylvania that played a major role in electing Mr. Trump. Here’s what he learned from American voters along the way.



Donny Hockman, a firefighter in the borough of Wilson, Penn., says he voted for Mr. Trump. ‘Five years from now, I could be eating crow and saying, you know what, that was the biggest mistake of my life,’ he says. ‘But hopefully I’m not wrong.’ MARK SOMMERFELD

What happens next?

Team Trump: Once Mr. Trump is sworn in, Congress will be able to officially confirm or deny his cabinet picks, who they’ve been screening in hearings since last week. The swearing-in also begins the complicated handover of the White House staff and federal bureaucracy from Mr. Obama’s people to Mr. Trump’s.



Diplomats: Washington will have to pick a new ambassador to Canada after the old one, Bruce Heyman, resigned under orders from the Trump administration that all of Mr. Obama’s politically-appointed envoys step down.

Canada: Ottawa has been preparing for weeks to deal with a new president whose policies clash with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s on trade, climate change and immigration, among other issues. Mr. Trudeau has shuffled his cabinet to deal with the new Trump administration (read the full list here). Here’s more background on Chrystia Freeland, the new Foreign Affairs Minister; Andrew Leslie, the former general Mr. Trudeau is promoting to forge closer ties with the ex-soldiers in Mr. Trump’s inner circle; and some of the key match-ups to watch between Mr. Trump’s cabinet and Mr. Trudeau’s.

Comment and analysis

Sarah Kendzior: Our anti-American president I was right about Trump’s win, but I was wrong about how much the United States still had to lose.

Leah McLaren: Why I'm bringing my four-year-old son to a feminist march against Trump This is what a feminist looks like: A little boy in an oversized T-shirt at a women’s march in London. What could be more hopeful?

Sarah Hampson: Women’s March on Washington sheds light on the problem with feminism The organizers behind the Women’s March on Washington have presented themselves as the face of contemporary feminism. That, unfortunately, is a sort of fake news.

Can Donald Trump fix his relationship with black America? Mr. Trump must realize that his charged rhetoric and thoughtless, uncontrolled tweets have given blacks a very jaundiced view of him.

With reports from Associated Press and Globe staff

