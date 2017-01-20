The latest
- Donald Trump, Barack Obama and their spouses set off together for Capitol Hill on Friday after meeting at the White House ahead of Mr. Trump’s swearing-in as the 45th U.S. president.
- Police clashed with protesters in Washington on Friday, including reports of tear gas being used to disperse demonstrators at Franklin Square. Earlier in the day, several protest groups attempted to block entry to security checkpoints.
An altercation near Canada's embassy. Not sure who @RealAlexJones is accusing of assault; protest taken down. Language warning #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/xOX6OOiTrF— Laura Stone (@l_stone) January 20, 2017
- Dozens of Democrats are boycotting the ceremony over Mr. Trump’s policies and his Twitter-fuelled feud with John Lewis, a civil-rights leader and Georgia congressman.
The ceremony
Presidential inaugurations are carefully scripted pageants and displays of power. Of all the traditions that have accrued around them since the 18th century, only one is required in the Constitution: The president swears this oath of office.
I do solemnly swear [or affirm] that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
Here’s a primer on the 10 main steps involved in a presidential inauguration. These are some key events to watch for (all times Eastern):
- Swearing-in on Capitol Hill: 12 p.m.
- Parade to the White House: 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
- Inaugural balls: 7 p.m.-11 p.m.
What will Trump say?
The tone of Mr. Trump’s inaugural speech will be closely watched: Will we get the incendiary rhetoric and insults that helped propel him to power, or the would-be conciliator who promised in his election-night victory speech to “bind the wounds of division”? Here’s what he had to say to supporters at the pre-inauguration concert Thursday night.
The protests
Anti-Trump protesters turned out in force in Washington on Friday morning, attempting to block access to security checkpoints and demonstrating for a diverse range of causes. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected at protests across the United States, both on Friday and the day after. Here are a few to keep an eye on:
- Women’s March on Washington: A broad coalition of feminist and anti-racist groups that’s expected to bring hundreds of thousands to the U.S. capital the day after the inauguration.
- #disruptJ20: A movement of counter-protests in Washington and other cities on Friday.
- Love-a-Thon: A three-hour Facebook Live broadcast on Friday raising funds for the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and other groups. Guests will include Judd Apatow, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jane Fonda.
- #NotMyPresident: A social-media campaign and a silent protest during the inauguration.
- National General Strike: A campaign of walkouts and civil disobedience on Friday.
On the pro-Trump side, there were the
Deploraball parties on Thursday and Friday in Washington and other U.S. cities. The name was a reference to when Mr. Trump’s Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, said during the campaign that half of Mr. Trump’s supporters were a “basket of deplorables.”
Obama’s last words
Mr. Obama made a final, hopeful appeal to Americans on Twitter before welcoming Mr. Trump to the White House and beginning his exit from the presidency.
I'm still asking you to believe - not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you.— President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017
The White House said members of the residence staff presented the Obamas with two American flags that were flown atop the building. One was flown on the first day of his presidency; the other was flown on his final morning as president.
Around Washington
The capital is preparing for a chaotic day of public events, from a military parade to the inaugural balls on Friday night.
Mr. Trump’s supporters have been arriving in Washington since earlier this week to celebrate the man who promised he’d “Make America great again.”
One of the most coveted viewing spots is the sixth-floor terrace of the Canadian embassy, which lies on Pennsylvania Avenue between the White House and the U.S. Capitol. The embassy is holding an invite-only party for about 1,800 people on Friday.
Preparations for Inauguration viewing are under way!!! @Canada150th #Inauguration2017 @Connect2Canda pic.twitter.com/NfO5NQGuD8— Embassy of Canada US (@CanEmbUSA) January 16, 2017
The celebrities
If you’re expecting the star power of Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration day – whose guests included Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Tiger Woods – prepare to be disappointed. A-listers (and even D-listers) of music and film have mostly decided to skip Mr. Trump’s inauguration, and several acts who committed to perform have since cancelled. Those left include teenage reality-TV singer Jackie Evancho, some of the Rockettes and some of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
The night before the inauguration, only about 10,000 people turned out to a concert featuring alt-rock band 3 Doors Down, actor Jon Voight and country singer Toby Keith.
Across America
Across the United States, Jan. 20 promises to be an emotional day for voters on both sides of 2016’s divisive election. For reference, here’s a map of which states gave Mr. Trump and Ms. Clinton their Electoral College votes on Nov. 8:
On Inauguration Day, Globe journalists will pay a visit to a town in one of the red states on that map: Ottawa, Ohio, the seat of a county where almost 80 per cent of residents voted for Mr. Trump last fall.
Globe feature writer Ian Brown took a road trip to Washington, passing through a stretch of the U.S. rust belt in Pennsylvania that played a major role in electing Mr. Trump.
Here’s what he learned from American voters along the way.
Around the world
Mr. Trump’s rise to power was greeted with both praise and condemnation around the globe, as Americans usher in a new president who promises to turn the superpower’s foreign policy, military alliances and trade commitments upside-down.
Gennady Gudkov, a former Russian lawmaker and critic of President Vladimir Putin, told Reuters news agency that Russia is in the grip of “Trumpomania,” with state media giving him blanket air time and the public celebrating Inauguration Day with parties and commemorative trinkets. Mr. Putin and the previous Obama administration were in a tense standoff over Moscow’s military incursions into eastern Ukraine, but Mr. Trump has made warm overtures to Mr. Putin, while also facing allegations that Russian hackers meddled in the election that brought him into office.
Meanwhile, Mr. Trump’s presidency is being viewed with caution in some parts of Asia. He alarmed China by breaking with decades of precedent last month by taking a congratulatory telephone call from Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen. Mr. Trump has also criticized China’s trade practices and threatened to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports.
What happens next?
Team Trump: Once Mr. Trump is sworn in, Congress will be able to officially confirm or deny his cabinet picks, whom they’ve been screening in hearings since last week. The swearing-in also begins the complicated handover of the White House staff and federal bureaucracy from Mr. Obama’s people to Mr. Trump’s.
Diplomats: Washington will have to pick a new ambassador to Canada after the former one, Bruce Heyman, resigned under orders from the Trump administration that all of Mr. Obama’s politically appointed envoys step down.
Canada: Ottawa has been preparing for weeks to deal with a new president whose policies clash with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s on trade, climate change and immigration, among other issues. Mr. Trudeau has shuffled his cabinet to deal with the new Trump administration (read the full list here). Here’s more background on Chrystia Freeland, the new Foreign Affairs Minister; Andrew Leslie, the former general Mr. Trudeau is promoting to forge closer ties with the ex-soldiers in Mr. Trump’s inner circle; and some of the key match-ups to watch between Mr. Trump’s cabinet and Mr. Trudeau’s.
Comment and analysis
