U.S. Attorney-General Jeff Sessions spoke twice last year with Russia’s ambassador while he was a U.S. senator, encounters he did not disclose when asked during his confirmation hearing about possible contacts between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian officials, the Department of Justice said Wednesday night.

One of the meetings was a private conversation between Mr. Sessions and Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak that took place in September in the senator’s office, at the height of what U.S. intelligence officials say was a Russian cybercampaign to upend the U.S. presidential race, The Washington Post first reported.

At his Jan. 10 judiciary committee confirmation hearing, Mr. Sessions was asked by Senator Al Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, what he would do if he learned of any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of the 2016 campaign.

“I’m not aware of any of those activities,” he responded. He added, “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.”

The previously undisclosed discussions were likely to fuel calls for Mr. Sessions to step aside from an ongoing FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Mr. Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was fired last month after he discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with Mr. Kislyak before Mr. Trump took office and misled Vice-President Mike Pence about the conversations.

As Attorney-General, Mr. Sessions oversees the Justice Department, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which has been leading investigations into Russian meddling and any links to Mr. Trump’s associates. Mr. Sessions has so far resisted calls to recuse himself.

When Mr. Sessions spoke with Mr. Kislyak in July and September, he was a senior member of the influential Senate armed services committee as well as one of Mr. Trump’s top foreign policy advisers, according to the Post.

Mr. Sessions played a prominent role supporting Mr. Trump after formally joining the campaign in February, 2016.

Officials said Mr. Sessions did not consider the conversations relevant to the lawmakers’ questions and did not remember in detail what he discussed with Mr. Kislyak, according to the Post.

“There was absolutely nothing misleading about his answer,” Sarah Isgur Flores, Mr. Sessions’s spokeswoman, told the Post. The White House did not immediately comment.

Justice officials said Mr. Sessions met with Mr. Kislyak on Sept. 8, 2016, in his capacity as a member of the armed services panel rather than in his role as a Trump campaign surrogate, the Post reported.

“He was asked during the hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign – not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the armed services committee,” Ms. Flores told the Post.

With a report from the Associated Press

