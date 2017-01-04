Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. administers the House oath of office to Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., during a mock swearing in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 3, 2017, as his son dabs. (Zach Gibson/AP)
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. administers the House oath of office to Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., during a mock swearing in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 3, 2017, as his son dabs. (Zach Gibson/AP)

Kansas Congressman’s son ‘dabs’ during swearing-in photo op Add to ...

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

A new Kansas Congressman is dishing out discipline after his 17-year-old son pulled a dance move resembling a sneeze during a photo shoot with House Speaker Paul Ryan after the U.S. House of Representatives swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall tweeted: “He’s grounded.”

During the photo shoot Tuesday, Cal Marshall held the Bible with his father and Ryan. As the photographer prepared to take photos, the son raised one arm in the move popularized by sports celebrities known as dabbing, hiding his face as if he was about to sneeze.

Ryan asked if he was OK. As the teen began laughing, Marshall said, “He’s sneezing.”

Marshall, an obstetrician, won the 1st District seat after beating incumbent tea party favourite Tim Huelskamp in the Republican primary.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Pence: Trump's first order of business, repeal Obamacare (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular