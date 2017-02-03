



What she said

During an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews that aired Thursday, Kellyanne Conway defended U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration last week by saying that former president Barack Obama instituted a similar policy for Iraqi refugees in 2011.

President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized, and they were the masterminds between the Bowling Green massacre. Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.

What she’s talking about

Ms. Conway is referring to a tightening of security checks for entry into the U.S. after the May, 2011, arrest of two men on charges of plotting to send weapons and money to al-Qaeda operatives waging an insurgency in their native Iraq. Waad Ramadan Alwan and Mohanad Shareef Hammadi, were mistakenly admitted to the U.S. as Iraqi refugees in 2009 and resettled in Bowling Green, Ky.

Calling the Obama administration’s actions a “ban” on Iraqi refugees is misleading. A formal ban wasn’t announced by that administration, though there was a dramatic decline in the number of Iraqis allowed to move the U.S. in 2011. Officials at the time cited an enhanced security clearance process for delaying Iraqi visa applications.

Mr. Alwan and Mr. Hammadi are in prison after pleading guilty. They were never accused of plotting to launch attacks inside the United States.





What she says she meant to say

On Friday, Ms. Conway said she misspoke and meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists.”





How Americans reacted

Ms. Conway’s comments have made fodder for jokes among social media users. “Bowling Green massacre” quickly became a top trending topic on Twitter with a flurry of tweets mourning the nonexistent victims.

I remember it well. It was raining and quite a chilly day. Four of my unicorns died unexpectedly. And we cried. #BowlingGreenMassacre — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 3, 2017

Coming soon to a Texas textbook: The thrilling tale of how Gen. Frederick Douglass fought off the Aussies during the #BowlingGreenMassacre. — Tony Messenger (@tonymess) February 3, 2017

On this day we remember the fallen from the #BowlingGreenMassacre. pic.twitter.com/4K7HlGSebu — Eleven Warriors (@11W) February 3, 2017

Can't wait to find out which DC pizza joint was used to plan the #BowlingGreenMassacre — Richard Allen Smith (@rockrichard) February 3, 2017





