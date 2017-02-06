How do U.S. courts work? A map of the battlefield over Trump’s immigration ban

For Canadians following the legal saga of U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration ban, this past weekend may have been a confusing cross-country journey. A judge in Seattle temporarily struck down a presidential executive order, then the White House appealed to a court in California to strike that ruling down, and was denied.

The U.S. court system is a more complicated structure than Canada’s, and as the President’s immigration ban makes its way through the courts, it’s important to know which ones are responsible for what. Here’s a primer on how the system works, and how it differs from ours.





Demonstrators opposed to President Donald Trump’s immigration ban march through Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on Feb. 4, 2017. One carries a sign thanking U.S. District Judge James Robart, who issued a temporary restraining order against the ban. REED SAXON/ASSOCIATED PRESS

The districts

The United States has a more decentralized legal system than Canada’s. All 50 states have their own criminal and state laws, with a separate court system running parallel to that for federal laws. While several state governments have objected to Mr. Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order – which suspended immigration and refugee claims from seven Muslim-majority countries – immigration and foreign policy are federal matters, so the ban is being fought in federal courts.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL (SOURCE: WASHINGTON STATE COURTS)

U.S. District Judge James Robart. JOSE ROMERO/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

At the base of the federal system are 94 district courts. Each state and U.S. territory has at least one district court, but some states have as many as four. Any of the district judges can weigh whether federal laws and presidential orders are constitutional, as Judge James Robart – the judge for the western district of Washington State – was asked to do with Mr. Trump’s order.

In Canada, cases involving federal law have a much simpler path: There’s only one Federal Court (which has jurisdiction over immigration and citizenship law) and one Federal Court of Appeal. Both are based in Ottawa, but have regional offices in other major cities across Canada where judges can go to hear cases. The two courts ultimately answer to the Supreme Court in Ottawa.

Judge Robart was acting on a request from two states, Washington and Minnesota, who sued the federal government over the immigration ban. Their lawsuit isn’t the only one, and other judges have issued restraining orders targeting parts of the ban. But Judge Robart’s was the broadest, and it allowed visitors and immigrants from the seven affected countries – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – to travel as usual.

Immigration ban blocked: Six things you need to know Adrian Morrow offers background on Judge James Robart, his ruling and what could happen next.





The federal appeals courts



The 94 district courts are organized into 12 regions, or circuits, each of which has an appeals court. Washington State is in the Ninth Circuit, so when the White House objected to Judge Robart’s ban, they went to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL (SOURCE: USCOURTS.GOV)

The Trump administration asked for an immediate stay of Judge Robart’s order, but the appeals court refused. Next, the Justice Department has to file briefs to the appeals court to make its case for why the immigration ban is legal, and the case goes back to the district court to hear out the whole case. The losing side in that case can then go back to the Ninth Circuit court to appeal.





The Supreme Court

Whatever the outcome in the San Francisco court, the losing side is likely to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, based in Washington, D.C. There are usually nine judges on that court, but there are currently only eight; Mr. Trump has nominated a ninth, Neil Gorsuch but he needs to be confirmed by the Senate first. That means a tie is possible, in which case the lower court’s ruling stands.

Is President Donald Trump’s immigration ban an abuse of his power? Globe justice writer Sean Fine explains the legality of Mr. Trump’s executive order and what lawmakers and courts could do about it.





TRUMP’S IMMIGRATION BAN: MORE FROM THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Alan Dershowitz: America’s safeguards aren’t pretty, but they work We may have to live with the uncertainty resulting from an overbroad executive order, an overbroad injunction against that order, an overbroad refusal to enjoin any part of the order, and overbroad appeals from conflicting judicial decisions. But it's better than the alternatives.



