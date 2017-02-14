Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
First lady Michelle Obama plants herbs in the White House kitchen garden with students in Washington on April 9, 2009. (Charles Dharapak/AP)
First lady Michelle Obama plants herbs in the White House kitchen garden with students in Washington on April 9, 2009. (Charles Dharapak/AP)

Melania Trump says she’ll keep Michelle Obama’s produce garden Add to ...

Darlene Superville

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Michelle Obama’s garden can keep churning out vegetables at the White House.

That’s the official word from the Trump White House. First lady Melania Trump says through a spokeswoman that she is committed to preserving and continuing White House gardens, and specifically mentions Mrs. Obama’s “kitchen” garden.

The former first lady planted the garden in 2009 as the foundation for her signature initiative, “Let’s Move,” which she designed to help reduce childhood obesity through diet and exercise.

The garden produced hundreds of pounds of fruit and vegetables yearly. Some of it helped feed the Obama family and guests at White House events, and supply neighbourhood food kitchens.

Mrs. Obama referred to the garden last year as “my baby” and said she hoped future presidents would keep it going.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Melania Trump sues Daily Mail for missed profits (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular