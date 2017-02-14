Out like Flynn: A who’s who of the scandal surrounding Trump’s ex-adviser and his Russian ties





Michael Flynn

Mr. Flynn, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant-general who advised Mr. Trump during the 2016 election, raised eyebrows in national-security circles when he joined the President’s White House inner circle in November. In 2014, he had been fired as head of the U.S. Defence Intelligence Agency after management clashes in the organization, though he said he was pushed out for holding tougher views than the Obama administration about Islamic extremism.

But it was his connection to Russia that proved more controversial. As his country was ramping up sanctions against Russia for its 2014 annexation of Ukraine, Mr. Flynn was growing closer to Russia. In 2015, he attended a Moscow banquet marking the 10th anniversary of RT, the news network aligned with the Russian government, headlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr. Flynn has acknowledged being paid for the appearance, but hasn’t said who wrote the check or for how much. Several Democratic House members have asked if Mr. Flynn accepted payment from RT and if that is a violation of the federal Emoluments Clause, which prohibits even retired military officers from accepting direct or indirect payments from foreign governments.

Mr. Flynn’s Russian ties came under close scrutiny when Mr. Trump – who has been dogged by allegations that Russian hackers influenced the election in his favour – made him a national security adviser. Mr. Flynn held that office for less than a month before his resignation on Monday.

Sergey Kislyak

The controversy surrounding Mr. Flynn, and the stated reason for his resignation, centres on conversations he had in late December with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States. The Washington Post and other U.S. newspapers, citing current and former U.S. officials, reported last week that Mr. Flynn made explicit references to U.S. sanctions on Russia in conversations with Mr. Kislyak.

U.S. officials wiretapped the calls as part of routine monitoring of foreign officials’ communications in the United States. The Kremlin also confirmed that Mr. Flynn has been in contact with Mr. Kislyak, but denied that they talked about lifting sanctions.

While it’s not unusual for incoming administrations to have discussions with foreign governments before taking office, the repeated contacts just as the U.S. was pulling the trigger on sanctions suggests Mr. Trump’s team might have helped shape Russia’s response.





Barack Obama

The calls between Mr. Flynn and Mr. Kislyak are controversial because they took place while Barack Obama was still president. One call took place on Dec. 29, the day Mr. Obama announced new penalties against Russia’s top intelligence agencies over the allegations of Russian election-meddling.

Some critics allege that the conversations violated the Logan Act, an obscure 18th-century law that discourages private citizens from acting as unauthorized diplomats. But more broadly, the matter raises questions about whether Mr. Trump’s adviser was undermining the Obama administration’s policies before Mr. Trump took office. That, in turn, raises questions about when Mr. Trump and others in the administration knew what Mr. Flynn had done.





Mike Pence

Vice-President Mike Pence, apparently relying on information from Mr. Flynn, initially said the national security adviser had not discussed sanctions with the Russian envoy, though Mr. Flynn later conceded the issue may have come up. In his resignation letter, Mr. Flynn said he gave Mr. Pence and others “incomplete information” about his calls with Mr. Kislyak.





Sally Yates

Many of the who-knew-what-when questions now centre on Sally Yates, a holdover from the Obama administration who, until last month, was acting attorney-general. The Washington Post was the first to report that Ms. Yates communicated about the Flynn affair late last month with the Trump White House, shortly before she was fired for opposing Mr. Trump’s immigration ban.

The Justice Department warned the White House that Mr. Flynn could be in a compromised position as a result of the contradictions between the public depictions of the calls and what intelligence officials knew to be true based on recordings of the conversations.





Vladimir Putin and friends

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on Mr. Flynn’s resignation, saying that “it’s none of our business.” But on Tuesday, Russian lawmakers mounted a fierce defence of Mr. Flynn. Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the foreign affairs committee at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, blamed “Russophobia” for the affair, saying in a post on Facebook that firing a national security adviser for his contacts with Russia is “not just paranoia but something even worse.”





Keith Kellogg

Mr. Trump named retired lieutenant-general Keith Kellogg as the acting national security adviser and a senior administration official told Associated Press he was one of three candidates the president was considering to replace Flynn on a permanent basis. Other possible replacements are former CIA director David Petraeus and retired Navy Seal Robert Harward.





Donald Trump

Mr. Flynn’s resignation comes as the President and his top advisers seek to steady the White House after a rocky start. It also draws attention to the President’s own Russian problems: He came to office amid allegations that Moscow had collected compromising information, or kompromat, about him, as well as claims by U.S. intelligence officials that the hackers who targeted the Democratic National Committee were Russians who intended to help Mr. Trump by exposing dirt on his opponent.





