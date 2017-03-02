Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks on March 2, 2017 in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks on March 2, 2017 in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Mike Pence used private email while Indiana governor, was hacked: report Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence used a private email account to conduct public business as governor of Indiana, at times discussing sensitive matters and homeland security issues, and the account was hacked last summer, the Indianapolis Star reported on Thursday.

Emails released to the Indianapolis Start in response to a public records request show Pence communicated via his personal AOL account with top advisers on topics ranging from security gates at the governor’s residence to the state’s response to terrorism attacks across the globe, the newspaper reported.

Indiana law does not prohibit public officials from using personal email accounts, the Star said.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Trump campaign investigations (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular