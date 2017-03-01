The new United States treasury secretary is hosting his first foreign visitor in Washington – and it’s his Canadian counterpart.

Steve Mnuchin welcomed Finance Minister Bill Morneau to the treasury building beside the White House.

Mnuchin says it’s his first time hosting a visitor, calling it an honour to be receiving Morneau.

He says there’s a long history between the countries, and he looks forward to working closely with the finance minister.

The two countries have much to discuss – including major U.S. tax reforms that could affect Canada in a number of ways, starting with lower corporate rates and ideas being considered in Washington for a border tax.

But those reforms are being hotly debated, and the U.S. capital is likely to be preoccupied with them even before discussing another idea important to Canada: the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

