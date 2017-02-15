Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this March 27, 2008 file photo, an aerial view of the Pentagon. The U.S. Defense Department may recommend that the United States deploy regular combat troops in Syria for a time to fight Islamic State militants, CNN reported. (Charles Dharapak/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
WASHINGTON — Reuters

The U.S. Defense Department may recommend that the United States deploy regular combat troops to Syria for the first time to fight Islamic State militants, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The idea is one of several ideas the Pentagon is considering after President Donald Trump gave defense officials until the end of the month to come up with proposals to speed up the war against Islamic State.

A small number of U.S. special forces operate in the war-torn country but the previous Obama administration had rejected putting combat troops into the middle of Syria’s civil war.

CNN said sending conventional ground forces into Syria was one of several ideas being considered. It said the idea was not fully developed and the Pentagon had not yet proposed it to Trump.

