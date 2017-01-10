Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Dec. 21, 2016. (CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS)
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Dec. 21, 2016. (CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS)

Russian hackers claim to have compromising info on Trump: report Add to ...

WASHINGTON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Classified documents presented last week to Donald Trump included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising information about the president-elect, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The allegations were in a two-page synopsis that was appended to a report presented by U.S. intelligence officials to Trump and President Barack Obama on Russian interference in the 2016 election, CNN said, citing multiple U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the briefings.

The allegations came, in part, from memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative, whose past work U.S. intelligence officials consider credible, CNN said.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Russia 'won't leave U.S. sanctions unanswered' (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular