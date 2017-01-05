The Russian connection: A primer on Trump’s cybersecurity feud

The latest



On Thursday, senior U.S. intelligence officials told a Senate committee that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Republican Donald Trump win against Democrat Hillary Clinton, and that Russian cyber-meddling was a “major” and sophisticated threat to U.S. interests. The Armed Services Committee’s chairman, Republican John McCain, said “every American should be alarmed” by Russia’s interference. Read the latest developments from Thursday’s hearing here.





What intelligence agencies say, and what we know



Allegations of Russian election-meddling emerged last July when officials in the Democratic National Committee revealed that they discovered evidence in the spring that hackers had infiltrated their computer network. Documents stolen from the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign manager John Podesta were leaked to the media in advance of the election, embarrassing the Clinton campaign.

Ms. Clinton blamed Russian intelligence services for the hacking and questioned Mr. Trump’s warm overtures to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The FBI was called in to investigate. A joint analysis by the Homeland Security Department and the FBI tied Russian government activities to the hacks of the DNC and others. The analysis includes a list of Internet addresses identified by the administration as potentially tied to Russian hackers. The agencies concluded that the Russians gave the Democrats’ documents to WikiLeaks, and that hackers also accessed the Republican National Committee’s computers but did not release whatever they found there.

Russia not only meddled in the election, but did so to help Mr. Trump win, according to the intelligence agencies’ assessment. But the administration has so far released only limited information to support that conclusion. The Obama administration says it plans to make an unclassified version of the intelligence report public before the president leaves office Jan. 20.

Steven Hall, a retired chief of Russia operations at the CIA, set expectations low for the public hacking report, saying agencies typically lean toward protecting intelligence-gathering techniques. “The more information that is revealed, the more likely it is that sources and methods could be compromised, thereby limiting our ability to collect in the future,” Mr. Hall told Associated Press.





What the Obama administration says

U.S. President Barack Obama took the intelligence agencies’ findings to heart, striking back at Moscow in late December with a sweeping set of sanctions targeting Russia’s two leading spy agencies, which the U.S. said were involved : The GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency, and the FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB. Mr. Obama also ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian suspected spies.

In a statement from Hawaii on Dec. 29 when he was on vacation, the President condemned Moscow:

These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behaviour. All Americans should be alarmed by Russia's actions.





What’s happening in Congress

Senior U.S. intelligence officials faced questions Thursday at a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee on cyber threats. The committee’s session is the first in a series aimed at investigating purported Russian cyberattacks against U.S. interests and developing defences sturdy enough to blunt future intrusions.

Republican Senator John McCain, chairman of the committee and a vocal critic of Mr. Putin, said Thursday that the intelligence community’s review of Russian hacking is not intended to question the result of the November poll. He added, however, that there is “no escaping the fact that this committee meets today for the first time in this new Congress in the aftermath of an unprecedented attack on our democracy.”



The hearing received joint testimony from James Clapper, the national intelligence director; Marcel Lettre, the undersecretary of defence for intelligence; and Admiral Michael Rogers, National Security Agency chief and the top officer at the U.S. Cyber Command. The officials warned that Russian cyber-meddling was a “major threat” to American interests:

Russia is a full-scope cyber actor that poses a major threat to U.S. government, military, diplomatic, commercial and critical infrastructure.









What Trump says

Mr. Trump has so far publicly refused to accept the conclusion that Russia is responsible for the attacks. His posture has appeared to be driven in part by concern that evidence of Russian meddling would raise questions about the legitimacy of his election.

In absence of public evidence that unambiguously implicates Russia, the president-elect has seized on some Americans’ skepticism of U.S. intelligence in general, citing high-profile missteps that led to the Iraq war.

Mr. Trump earlier this week escalated his criticism of U.S. intelligence professionals by tweeting, without evidence, that an upcoming briefing on the suspected Russian hacking had been delayed until Friday, but intelligence officials said there had been no delay.





What Assange says

The hacking has made an unlikely alliance between Mr. Trump and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who also disputes the intelligence agencies’ findings. In a lengthy interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News that aired Tuesday night, Mr. Assange repeated earlier denials that WikiLeaks had received the hacked emails from Russian intelligence.

Our source is not the Russian government. And it is not a state party.

Mr. Trump picked up on Mr. Assange’s claim on Twitter on Wednesday morning, but distanced himself somewhat on Thursday:

Julian Assange said "a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta" - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

The dishonest media likes saying that I am in Agreement with Julian Assange - wrong. I simply state what he states, it is for the people.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

to make up their own minds as to the truth. The media lies to make it look like I am against "Intelligence" when in fact I am a big fan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017





Mr. Assange’s organization has been under criminal investigation for its role in classified information leaks. Since 2012, Mr. Assange has been in the embassy of Ecuador in London, unable to leave without being arrested for breaching his bail conditions.





What Moscow says

Mr. Putin has denied Russian involvement in the U.S. election hackings. Moscow initially responded angrily to Mr. Obama’s sanctions against Russian spy agencies, threatening to expel 35 U.S. diplomats from the country, but Mr. Putin later said that his country would not immediately retaliate and would instead wait for a new U.S. approach by Mr. Trump.



What happens next?

Mr. Obama will receive the intelligence agencies’ report and be briefed on it Thursday, according to a White House official cited by Associated Press who wasn’t authorized to speak to reporters and requested anonymity.

Mr. Trump is to be briefed on the hacking report Friday by CIA director John Brennan, FBI director James Comey and Mr. Clapper, the National Intelligence director. Mr. Brennan, in an interview Tuesday with PBS NewsHour, said the report will include “what was collected, what was disclosed and what the purpose and intent of that effort was.”





With a report from The New York Times News Service

