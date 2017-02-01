Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)
In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

u.s. politics

Senate panel advances Trump attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions Add to ...

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general after angry exchanges between Republicans and Democrats.

The 11-9 vote was along party lines. All the panel’s Democrats voted against the nomination.

The Alabama Republican is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate. Republicans have been strongly supportive of their colleague, arguing that he will follow the law and maintain traditional independence from President Donald Trump, if needed.

Democrats have expressed doubts that he would be able to say no to the president since he was one of his earliest and strongest defenders in the presidential campaign.

They also expressed concerns about whether Sessions would be committed to civil rights, a chief priority of the Obama administration

Report Typo/Error
 

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular