U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is seen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Press Room in Washington, D.C., on March 6, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is seen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Press Room in Washington, D.C., on March 6, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has recused himself from issues related to TransCanada Corp’s application for a presidential permit for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, the State Department said in a letter to the environmental group Greenpeace.

