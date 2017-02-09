There was no invitation to golf, no flattery or hectoring or abrupt cutting of the line – now hallmarks of Donald Trump’s numerous phone calls with foreigner leaders since becoming President.

In fact, there was no call at all, unlike to Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi, Justin Trudeau and more than a dozen other presidents and prime ministers.

But Mr. Trump has ended a conspicuous silence with China since his inauguration, eschewing the telephone and opting instead to send a letter to Xi Jinping in which he expressed hope for the development of “a constructive relationship,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

A missive worthy of Lord Byron it was not.

The letter suggests, however, a loosening in Mr. Trump’s rigid attitude toward a country he has accused of currency manipulation and the wide-scale theft of American jobs – or, at the very least, that the U.S. President is taking a pause from the brash posturing that has provoked fears of a trade war and, in some quarters, even warnings over the risk of military hostilities.

In the letter, Mr. Trump offered his best wishes to the Chinese people for a prosperous Year of the Rooster – nearly two weeks after the lunar new year – and passed along thanks to Mr. Xi for the Chinese President’s own letter of well wishes.

He did not challenge Beijing’s claim to ownership over Taiwan, threaten punitive new trade tariffs or otherwise provoke the things China holds nearest and dearest.

He didn’t really say much of anything, in Mr. Spicer’s brief description of the letter.

That in itself was enough to prompt a collective sigh of relief in China, where the country’s leadership has struggled to avoid an injurious brawl with the world’s pre-eminent superpower while still pushing back against what it views as menacing impulses from the new U.S. President.

The letter was filled with “empty words. But empty words are still better than no words – or bad words,” said Shi Yinhong, the director of the Center for American Studies at Renmin University in Beijing who also has an advisory role to the Chinese cabinet on foreign affairs.

It is “only a small beginning,” though it looks like “Mr. Trump is probably changing his orientation toward China,” he said.

“Today’s situation is better than yesterday. And this week’s situation is somewhat better than last week’s.”

Mr. Trump’s letter arrived after a week in which the White House used multiple channels to tone down its rhetoric – and even offer hope for some goodwill between the world’s two largest economic powers.

First, U.S. Defence Secretary James Mattis pledged exhaustive diplomatic efforts to seek a solution with China over its militarization of the South China Sea – specifically ruling out gunboat diplomacy for the time being. “At this time we do not see any need for dramatic military moves at all,” he said in Tokyo this week.

Then, a recently revealed written statement from Rex Tillerson included his commitment to the one-China policy – a dramatic difference from Mr. Trump’s assertion that “everything is under negotiation, including ‘one China’” – and blunted the now-Secretary of State’s own warning that the U.S. would cut off Chinese access to reclaimed islands in the South China Sea.

Instead, Mr. Tillerson wrote in a response to questions from a Democratic senator during his confirmation process, the U.S. is only interested in ensuring it can limit “China’s access to and use of its artificial islands to pose a threat” in case of emergency.

Even Mr. Trump’s granddaughter took a turn, with a performance in Mandarin of a Happy New Year song posted online, where it won a delighted reception in China.

Now comes Mr. Trump’s letter, which the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday applauded.

“I think it’s intended to be conciliatory, coming after a week of clearly Mr. Trump and Mr. Tillerson trying to climb down from much more bellicose positions,” said Geoff Raby, a former Australian ambassador to China. Though Mr. Trump seemed prepared to provoke Beijing’s sensitivities, the enormity of the U.S.-China trading relationship provides “ballast” against dramatics, he said.

“At the end of the day from the Washington side, nothing crazy will ever happen because these huge corporations will make sure it doesn’t.”

Mr. Xi and Mr. Trump did speak by phone in November, following the presidential election. But now that he’s in the White House, communicating by letter has potential advantages for both sides. It shields Mr. Xi from an unpredictable outburst from a leader who berated the Prime Minister of Australia, one of Washington’s closest allies – and gives U.S. officials similar cover.

It’s a “better way than a phone call for staff to prevent doing harm to relations by controlling Mr. Trump’s impulsiveness,” said Susan Shirk, who chairs the 21st Century China Center at the University of California San Diego.

Still, she cautioned against reading too much into what Mr. Trump had to say, calling the letter “a ‘placeholder’ until the Trump administration figures out what the approach to China will be.”

Ms. Shirk was co-chair of a task force on U.S.-China policy that this week warned the relationship between the two countries “stands at a precarious crossroads,” saying “the need is more urgent than ever for a clear-eyed, constructive perspective on what policies toward China can best secure our interests over the long term.”

Get it wrong, the report says, and the consequences could include “a tit-for-tat trade war, an arms race, or a destabilizing clash of ideologies.”

China, meanwhile, remains wary. The most recent week may have seen the unexpected arrival of a more moderate Mr. Trump – but his habit of firing off provocative tweets means everything could change in a moment.

“We don’t know how to accurately understand their administration,” said Lv Xiang, an expert on American studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

“We can’t accurately judge what they will do next. And to us, actions are more important than words.”

