U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting on healthcare with Elias Seife of Florida and Brittany Ivey of Georgia in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 13, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Pool/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump has given the Central Intelligence Agency new authority to conduct drone attacks against suspected militants, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing U.S. officials.

The move would be a change from the policy of former President Barack Obama’s administration of limiting the CIA’s paramilitary role, the newspaper reported.

