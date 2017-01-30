How does Trump’s immigration ban affect you? A Canadian guide

What’s going on?
On Jan. 27, U.S. President Donald Trump – who ran for office on a promise to bar Muslims from entering the country – issued an executive order temporarily blocking entry by citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries. (The full text of the order is here.)
Who’s been affected by the ban?
Citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iranian, Iraqi, Libyan, Somali, Sudanese, Syrian and Yemeni citizens are barred from entering the United States for 90 days after the executive order was issued, which means the ban would end April 27. Syrians won’t be able to get visas until Mr. Trump, who alleges that the current vetting system is vulnerable to terrorism, has signed off on new screening measures.
Refugees: All refugee admissions have been put on hold for 120 days, a period that ends May 27, though Syrian refugee processing is suspended indefinitely. The executive order also halves the number of refugees the United States plans to admit this budget year, to 50,000 people from 110,000. Last year, the country accepted 84,995 refugees.
Other countries: Within months, the ban could affect other countries too. Homeland Security, the State Department and the national intelligence director are ordered to draw up criteria for vetting new visitors, make a list of countries that don’t provide the information they want and bar citizens from those countries if the information isn’t provided within 60 days.
Who can still travel across the U.S. border?
American citizens: Immigrants from the seven countries can cross as usual with U.S. passports if they have them.
Green card holders: In the ban’s initial days, there was much confusion over whether citizens of the seven countries with documents proving U.S. permanent residency – widely known as “green cards” – would be barred or not. Border officials detained several green-card holders at airports, but after public outcry over the executive order, the White House and Homeland Security changed tack, saying permanent residents could still cross the border. But the order also gives border officials broad powers to screen and question visitors, and Homeland Security chief John Kelly said permanent residency would be a “dispositive factor in our case-by-case determination.”
Canadian citizens and permanent residents: There are more than 35,000 Canadians with dual citizenship from one of the seven countries. (For instance, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen is a former refugee from Somalia.) Mr. Hussen says Canada sought and got assurances from Washington that those dual citizens could still cross the border as usual, despite initial reports from the U.S. Homeland Security and State departments that they would be included in the ban. Canadians who do face problems getting across the U.S. border are urged to call Canada’s emergency travel number, 613-996-8885.
Diplomats: Government officials with diplomatic credentials aren’t affected. Canadian federal rules, however, prohibit diplomatic passport-holders from using them for personal trips.
What about the people who wanted to come to the United States?
Mr. Trump’s executive order has thrown thousands of refugees’ and would-be immigrants’ plans into disarray. Here’s a closer look from The Globe’s foreign correspondents on how that’s playing out on the ground.
I’ve been stranded. What can I do?
Stranded in the U.S.: The executive order, issued quickly and without warning, has left hundreds of travellers from the seven Muslim countries stranded and detained on U.S. soil. Several federal judges have issued temporary rulings barring border officials or Homeland Security from deporting them. The American Civil Liberties Union is working on behalf of 100 to 200 people who have valid visas or refugee status.
Stranded in Canada: The Immigration Minister says he will provide temporary residence to any travellers stranded here because of the U.S. immigration measures.
Can people blocked from the U.S. just come to Canada instead?
Not easily. Refugee and immigration claims are complicated vetting processes in both Canada and the United States, and being approved for one doesn’t automatically clear you for the other.
Then there’s the Safe Third Country Agreement, which requires refugee claimants to ask for protection in the first safe country they arrive in – so, with some exceptions, people turned away from the U.S. can’t come to Canada’s border or airports and ask to seek asylum there. Advocacy groups including the Canadian Council for Refugees and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association are urging Ottawa to revisit the agreement, but Mr. Hussen says there are no plans to do so.
What’s being done about this?
In the United States, the immigration ban triggered an outpouring of support from activists, immigration lawyers and translators helping stranded travellers. Several Canadian mayors and premiers have said they’d work with Ottawa to help welcome refugees and those stranded by the U.S. ban.
I want to help. What can I do?
Groups on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border have stepped forward to help those affected by the immigration ban. Before deciding on how to help, here are some resources to help you learn more about what’s going on and what resources are needed where.
Civil-rights organizations
Legal services
Muslim advocacy groups
Government and law-enforcement agencies
- U.S.: Department of Homeland Security
- U.S.: United States Citizenship and Immigration Services
- U.S.: Customs and Border Protection
- U.S.: Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- Canada: Citizenship and Immigration Canada
- Canada: CIC guide on volunteering and helping refugees
- Canada: Canada Border Services Agency
With reports from Associated Press, Reuters and Globe staff
