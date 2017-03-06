U.S. President Donald Trump is banning citizens of six Muslim-majority countries from applying for visas for 90 days and blocking all refugees from entering the country for 120 days.

The executive order, unveiled Monday, is a do-over of the President’s previous ban on people from seven countries from entering the United States; that edict was suspended by the courts in early February a week after it was issued.

The new order removes one country – Iraq – from the list of majority-Muslim nations affected. It still applies to Iran, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan and Libya.

The order also explicitly exempts U.S. permanent residents, or “green-card holders,” from the new ban, as well as dual citizens with passports from a country not on the list, and people with refugee status.

And it is slated to go into effect March 16, rather than immediately.

The changes are designed to make the order easier to defend in court by dealing with some of the judges’ concerns in last month’s rulings. It is also meant to avoid a repeat of the pandemonium at airports when the previous order was issued, where people suddenly found themselves trapped between countries and officials weren’t sure to whom the ban applied.

Removing Iraq from the list of countries, meanwhile, is aimed to avoid angering a key ally in the U.S. fight against the Islamic State.

“The United States has the world’s most generous immigration system, yet it has been repeatedly exploited by terrorists and other malicious actors who seek to do us harm,” reads a fact sheet submitted by the White House to Congress outlining the provisions of the order.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly announced the order, along with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Attorney-General Jeff Sessions in Washington Monday.

The White House had previously said it would keep fighting in court for the previous order, but Trump’s new order says the original is now revoked.

“He’s talked about fighting this on both fronts. Making sure that we keep evolving through the court system on the existing E.O. and then looking towards the next draft of the executive order that will continue to achieve the goal of protecting the American people,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer told a press briefing late last month.

He said the new order responds to the courts’ concerns.

“We’ve been very clear about understanding what the court said and trying to tailor that specifically, while achieving the same goal of keeping American safe,” he said.

In a bid to avoid the messy roll-out of the first order and the chaos and confusion it unleashed with the government agencies enforcing it, Mr. Spicer said the new order was circulated ahead of time to various government departments so they could get familiar with how to implement it.

“That order is basically completed. I think what we’re doing is working with the various agencies and departments to make sure that the implementation of that is done in an extremely smooth way,” he said. “We have looked at it from a process standpoint as well as a legal standpoint.”

The new order replaces one Mr. Trump signed on Jan 27. The original order barred citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries – Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan and Libya – from entering the United States for 90 days and blocked all refugees for 120 days.

For the next week, the edict caused chaos at the airports as scores of travellers were turned back or detained, and a half-dozen legal challenges were presented in courts.

A week to the day after the order landed, Judge James Robart of the federal court in Seattle ordered the immigration and refugee bans temporarily suspended until he could hold a full hearing on the case. The Trump administration appealed the temporary suspension, but the appeals court upheld the judge’s decision.

The states of Washington and Minnesota, which brought the case that led to Judge Robarts’s suspension of the bans, made two key arguments.

The first was that the order as written covered U.S. permanent residents – so-called “green card holders” – and dual citizens who happened to also be citizens of the seven countries. This meant that numerous residents of the states were either trapped overseas, unable to return to their homes in the U.S., or stuck in the U.S. and unable to travel abroad.

The second was that the order constituted religious discrimination. This was in part because Mr. Trump had promised as a candidate to ban Muslims from entering the United States, and the states argued that the executive order was an attempt to fulfill that pledge. The executive order also directed immigration authorities to prioritize refugees who are religious minorities, such as Christians in Muslim-majority countries.

Mr. Trump’s administration scrambled to declare that green-card holders and dual citizens would not be subject to the ban. But the courts were unmoved: The wording of the order, which was unchanged, still blocked them from the country.

The roll-out of the initial ban exposed the chaotic nature of the White House. Mr. Trump’s aides had apparently not thought through the possibility of exempting green-card holders. They also made the order apply immediately, trapping people who were already travelling to the U.S. when it came into effect.

Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who led the drafting of the order, apparently failed to loop in security agencies and other government departments.

