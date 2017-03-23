Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Saul Loeb/AP)
LONDON — The Associated Press

Donald Trump Jr. is facing criticism for a tweet sent in the hours after Wednesday’s London attack that included a months-old comment from London Mayor Sadiq Khan that terror attacks are part of living in a big city, but left out that Khan was asking Londoners to “be prepared” for such attacks.

Trump Jr. tweeted : “You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan.” The tweet included a link to a Sept. 22 story from Britain’s Independent newspaper that includes the quote from Khan, who was asking Londoners to be vigilant following a bombing in New York City.

British Member of Parliament Wes Streeting was among numerous Britons who responded to the tweet with criticism. He called Trump Jr. “a disgrace” and accused him of using a terrorist attack for “political gain.”

When asked about Trump Jr. on Thursday, Khan told CNN: “I’m not going to respond to a tweet from Donald Trump Jr. I’ve been doing far more important things over the past 24 hours.”

He added that “terrorists hate the fact” that cities including London, New York and Paris have “diverse communities living together peacefully.”

