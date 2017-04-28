U.S. President Donald Trump planned to cite the softwood lumber and dairy disputes with Canada as reasons for pulling his country out of the North American free-trade agreement, a draft of the executive order he was considering earlier this week reveals.

The order, which Mr. Trump planned to sign Saturday, would have sent notice within five days to Canada and Mexico that the U.S. intended to withdraw from NAFTA, the draft said. Under NAFTA’s article 2205, this would have triggered a six-month countdown, after which the U.S. would have had the option of leaving the deal at any time.

Report Typo/Error