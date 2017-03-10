Ex-adviser’s ties to Russia, Trump campaign draw scrutiny

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and his advisers are continuing to draw scrutiny as Carter Page, who is at the centre of the swirling controversy over Trump associates’ connections to Russia, painted himself as a recurrent visitor to Trump Tower. But Mr. Trump’s administration said that Mr. Page was an inconsequential figure who has never met the president.

Trump: 'We must act now' on Obamacare (Reuters)

NAFTA renegotiation could begin within two weeks: Ross

The U.S. government hopes to take the first formal steps in renegotiating the North American free-trade agreement, setting the stage for formal negotiations with Canada and Mexico later this year. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says he hopes to advise Congress within two weeks of the Trump administration’s intent to renegotiate. However, this could become delayed as Congress must be consulted through the process before the deal gets signed off – but the U.S. agency that deals with Congress on trade is understaffed and doesn’t have a cabinet member confirmed yet.

Trump to ask Merkel for advice on Putin, Ukraine: U.S. officials

Mr. Trump will ask German Chancellor Angela Merkel for advice on how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin when the U.S. and German leaders meet next week. Ms. Merkel will visit the White House on Tuesday for talks with Mr. Trump and a joint news conference, which will be their first face-to-face meeting since Mr. Trump took office in January. Mr. Trump criticized Ms. Merkel for her open-door refugee policy, while she has been the leading critic on his immigration ban.

Trump-Clinton election campaign to get HBO miniseries treatment

HBO said Thursday it is planning a dramatized TV miniseries about the U.S. election. The 2016 election campaign – which pitted Mr. Trump against Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton – concluded in November and was one of the most dramatic in living history.

