Kellyanne Conway says she has no evidence to back Trump wiretap claim

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said she doesn’t have any evidence to support U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower phones during the election. Instead, Ms. Conway is insinuating that Mr. Obama used a different technique, such as “microwaves that turn into cameras, et cetera.” She tweeted that she is “pleased” with the ongoing congressional investigation and will “comment after.” Mr. Obama’s director of national intelligence said nothing matching Mr. Trump’s claims ever took place. Over the weekend, Senator John McCain said the president must either come up with the evidence or retract his claim.

‘America First,’ from Ukraine to Africa: How Trumpism threatens democracy

Mr. Trump has said the United States will be slashing foreign aid and shifting priorities to security, above all else. Globe and Mail reporters Geoffrey York and Mark Mackinnon explored how that could be good for autocrats and bad for human rights in two conflict-ridden regions, including Ukraine and Africa. In Mr. Trump’s first speech as President, he vowed never to “impose our way of life” on any country, and in his first speech to Congress, he declared that all countries have a right to “chart their own path.”

Senator asks ethics office to assess Trump’s foreign deals

Democratic Senator Bob Casey asked the Office of Government Ethics to assess whether Mr. Trump’s business dealings make his administration vulnerable to conflicts of interest. He said they were conflicts of interest on an “unprecedented scale,” and asked whether any of Mr. Trump’s foreign business deals could violate the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which prohibits U.S. officeholders from accepting gifts from foreign countries. Walter Shaub, the director of the ethics office, strongly criticized Mr. Trump earlier this years for not divesting from his business. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

