What is Trump up to on Twitter?

We've all seen the United States President Donald Trump's Twitter feuds. With 140 characters or less, Mr. Trump communicates to the world and issue threats, berate adversaries, criticize the media and highlight his agenda. And for some, Mr. Trump's Twitter feed has become part of their daily routines. While this works to reach some Americans, it might also backfire in the coming years of his presidency. Read Joanna Slater's piece here.

CBO says 14 million to lose insurance by 2018 (Reuters)

Overhauling Obamacare: Trump’s bill, GOP pushback and the Americans in the crosshairs

Last night, it was announced that repealing Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act, would see more than 14 million Americans lose medical insurance by next year. The non-partisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office said the plan would reduce the budget deficit, and forecasts that a further 10 million people would be uninsured in 2026 if the plan being considered by the House of Representatives were adopted. The report could influence the sentiment toward a bill under fire from Democrats and some Republicans. Many GOP members, meanwhile, have long sought to repeal Obamacare. This stark assessment also comes as President Donald Trump promises he can simultaneously get rid of the Affordable Care Act and ensure no one loses access to care. How Mr. Trump and Congress deal with the split affections toward the new bill will have a “sweeping effect” on the country’s poorest and sickest, and shape the debate over the fraying social safety net in the U.S. You can read more about the analysis on repealing Obamacare here. Early Tuesday, Republicans defended their plan to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, saying it will offer consumers more choices.

Trump gives CIA authority to conduct drone strikes: report

Mr. Trump has given the Central Intelligence Agency new authority to conduct drone attacks against suspected militants, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials. The move would be a change from former president Barack Obama’s administration, which limited the CIA’s paramilitary role.

Trump’s nominee for U.S. Trade Representative pledges ‘America First’ trade policy

Robert Lighthizer, Mr. Trump’s nominee for U.S. Trade Representative, told U.S. senators he agrees with Trump’s call for an “America First” trade policy with better-negotiated trade deals and stronger enforcement of U.S. trade laws. Mr. Lighthizer said he would develop and implement a policy that increases trade, expands the economy and makes trade “freer and fairer” while benefiting U.S. workers, farmers and businesses.

