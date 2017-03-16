Trump budget slashes domestic programs, boosts military spending

U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his budget on Thursday, a $1.15-trillion outline that will upend Washington with cuts to long-promised campaign targets like foreign aid and the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as congressional favourites such as medical research, help for homeless veterans and community development grants. As a result, Mr. Trump is planning to finance a significant increase in the military – a $54-million boost – and make a down payment on a U.S.-Mexico border wall. There is also a 10 per cent Pentagon boost. Mr. Trump’s proposed budget was titled “America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again.”

The winners and losers of Trump's budget (Reuters)

Two federal judges find new Trump immigration ban discriminatory

After judges in Hawaii and Maryland blocked Mr. Trump’s revised executive order that was supposed to take effect 12:01 a.m., on Thursday, Mr. Trump vowed he would appeal the suspension in the U.S. Supreme Court. The judges rejected arguments from the government that Mr. Trump’s new immigration order was “substantially different” from the first one, indicating victories for civil liberties groups and advocates for immigrants and refugees. Speaking Wednesday evening at a rally in Nashville, Mr. Trump called the ruling in Hawaii an example of “unprecedented judicial overreach” and said his administration would appeal it to the Supreme Court. If you’re still confused how this order can be blocked and then appealed, check out our explainer here.

Republican health-care overhaul narrowly clears another House hurdle

The new bill for health-care in America, overhauled by the Republicans and backed by Mr. Trump, narrowly cleared another hurdle in the House of Representatives as the Budget Committee approved it despite defections from three disgruntled conservatives. The vote was 19 to 17, with three Republican representatives joining the panel’s Democrats in voting against it. This helps pave the way for a later vote on the House floor. Even if it passes the House, it faces an uphill battle in the Senate, where Republicans hold a slimmer majority. The bill faces unified Democratic opposition, as well as criticism from leading health-care providers, including doctors and hospitals. And if this does pass, it could be an unprecedented political retreat from a social-welfare program, writes David Shribman.

No evidence backing Trump claim of Obama wiretap: Senate intel leaders

Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee said Thursday they saw no evidence to support Mr. Trump’s claim that the Obama administration tapped his phones during the 2016 presidential campaign. Mr. Trump made the accusation in a series of early morning posts on Twitter on March 4 admid rising scrutiny of his campaign’s ties to Russia.

Russian interests paid thousands for Flynn appearances: documents

Mr. Trump’s former security adviser Michael Flynn was paid more than $33,750 by Russia’s government-run television system for appearing at a Moscow event in December 2015, as well as thousands more in expenses and for other speeches, newly released documents showed Thursday. Mr. Flynn’s relationship, which forced him to step down as part of Mr. Trump’s administration earlier this year, may violate a constitutional provision against gifts from foreign governments. The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released the documents obtained during its inquiry into Flynn’s activities months before Mr. Trump appointed him as national security adviser.

McDonald’s deletes anti-Trump tweet, says account was compromised

McDonald’s Corp.’s Twitter account – @McDonaldsCorp – sent out a tweet Thursday morning slamming Mr. Trump, saying, “@realdonaldtrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.” McDonald’s said later its account was compromised and it deleted the tweet. Mr. Trump did not respond to McDonald’s on Twitter. The tweet causes a stir on Twitter, where users shared copies of the deleted tweet offering varying jokes and comments.

In Trump era, some Mexican migrants look further north – to Canada

Dozens of Mexicans deported during Mr. Trump’s first days in office said they would soon try to head north again – but this time to Canada. Many people are deciding the United States is “over” and now it’s Canada’s turn. As Mr. Trump seeks to crack down on undocumented immigrants, about half of whom are Mexican, there are signs that they are heading to Canada, which eased travel for visitors from Mexico in December. Read more here.

