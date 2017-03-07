Trump backs House healthcare plan, says open to negotiations

Plans to repeal and replace Obamacare are under way. U.S. President Donald Trump backed a draft of the U.S. House of Representatives Republican bill that will repeal and replace the current healthcare system. Mr. Trump said he was open to negotiation, adding he was working on a system to cut drug prices. The legislation would eliminate the requirement that most American citizens obtain medical insurance and create a system of tax credits to persuade people to purchase private insurance. Mr. Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday saying, “I am working on a new system where there will be competition in the Drug Industry. Pricing for the American people will come way down!” Mr. Trump gave no details, but his comments sent shares of drugmakers lower.

U.S. judge rules against tribes seeking to stop Dakota pipeline

A U.S. judge ruled against Native American tribes seeking to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline as their legal options narrow weeks before oil is set to flow. Judge James Boasberg rejected the tribes’ request for an injunction to withdraw permission issued by the Army Corps for the last link of the oil pipeline under Lake Oahe in North Dakota. The tribes had won a reprieve from the Obama administration in early December, but Mr. Trump signed an executive order days into his presidency in January that smoothed the path for the last permit needed. Standing Rock Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux have been leading the charge against the line, which runs adjacent to tribal territory in southern North Dakota.

Other news:

Liberals to table 2017 federal budget on March 22

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will table his Liberal government’s second budget on March 22, a document sources say will include a heavy focus on skills training in response to a rapidly-changing workforce. The tax credit review – which is based on a Liberal Party platform pledge to raise $3-billion in new revenue by eliminating tax breaks that primarily benefit wealthy Canadians – will continue beyond the budget. Keeping the tax review alive beyond the budget also buys the Canadian government time as it waits to see what emerges from pledges of major tax reform south of the border from Mr. Trump and the Republican-led Congress.

