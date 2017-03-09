House committee requests copies of any Trump wiretap orders

The House Intelligence Committee asked the Justice Department in a letter for copies of documents which, if they exist, could shed light on U.S. President Donald Trump’s allegation that the Obama administration wiretapped his election campaign. If Mr. Trump’s campaign or advisers were indeed wiretapped, the most likely legal path for the Obama administration to do so would be to have the Justice Department ask the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court for permission to eavesdrop. Meanwhile, Konrad Yakabuski asks what Mr. Trump’s obsessions with conspiracies could do to the White House.

Legal challenges to Trump’s immigration ban mount from U.S. states

A day after Hawaii launched its own lawsuit against Mr. Trump’s new immigration ban, Washington state said it will renew its request to block the executive order. Washington state Attorney-General Bob Ferguson said both Oregon and New York had asked to join his state’s legal action. Washington was the first state to sue over the original ban, which resulted in Judge James Robart in Seattle halting its implementation around the country.

Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear appeal by Donald Trump, developers

Canada’s highest court is upholding a lower court ruling in favour of investors who have launched a lawsuit alleging they were misled by Mr. Trump and a real estate firm. The court decided it will not hear an appeal by the defendants in relation to the Trump International Hotel and Tower in downtown Toronto. The plaintiffs, Sarbjit Singh and Se Na Lee, allege they were sold units in the hotel under false pretenses and misled to believe their investments would result in returns anywhere from 7.74 to 20.9 per cent. Instead, they lost a combined $1.2-million.

