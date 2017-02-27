Get caught up on everything happening with the 45th President of the United States on Feb. 27.

Countering Trump, Ottawa to back global safe abortion fund

International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says Canada will support a global safe-abortion fund set up in response to Donald Trump’s order, which bans U.S. financing for any organizations that mention abortion. Ms. Bibeau said she will announce later this week that Canada will join an international campaign to fill a $600-million (U.S.) gap left by Mr. Trump’s reinstatement of the gag rule prohibiting funding to international organizations that fail to disavow abortion. It’s unclear how much money Canada will contribute.

Trump vows 'historic' spending on defence (Reuters)

‘We all need answers’ on Trump team’s Russia contacts: George W. Bush

Former President George W. Bush said “we all need answers” on the extent of contact between President Trump’s team and the Russian administration. He emphasized the need for an explanation and did not rule out a special investigation into the matter. Mr. Bush also defended the media in keeping the world’s leaders accountable, noting that “power can be addictive.” He also warned against immigration policies that could alienate Muslims. “I think we all need answers ... I’m not sure the right avenue to take. I am sure, though, that that question needs to be answered,” Mr. Bush said.

Trump seeks to boost Pentagon spending by $54-billion

Mr. Trump announced Monday a plan to boost military spending to a “historic increase,” funded by cuts elsewhere in the government budget. He hopes to increase spending by $54-billion in his first budget proposal, taking the same amount from non-defense spending, with a large reduction in foreign aid. The U.S. military is the world’s most powerful fighting force, with the U.S. spending more than any other country on defence. The proposal will be sent out Monday as Mr. Trump plans for budget negotiations with Congress. Congress has final approval on federal spending.

Pentagon delivers draft plan to defeat Islamic State to White House

With the Trump administration emphasizing that defeating “radical Islamic terror groups” is among its top foreign policy goals, a Pentagon-led preliminary plan to defeat Islamic State has been delivered to the White House. U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis will brief senior administration officials on Monday about the plan. Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davids said it was the framework for a broader plan and looked at Islamic State around the world, not just in Syria and Iraq.

Countering anti-Trump protests, President’s fans hold rallies across U.S.

After countless protests against President Trump since his election in November, supporters held rallies of their own in towns and cities across the country Monday, partly as a rebuttal to the anti-Trump sentiment. In Atlanta, a crowd of about 200 mostly white supporters gathered. Mr. Trump was not scheduled to speak at the rallies. “I just think we need to support our president,” said Vivian Phillips, a 60-year-old retired schoolteacher who drove more than seven hours from her West Virginia home to attend the rally in Atlanta.

Other news:

Traditional address to Congress offers Trump chance to shift tone

Tuesday night, Mr. Trump will address Congress, which will be his first foray into this forum. This will be his opportunity to address the lawmakers of both parties that could aid Mr. Trump with aspects of his presidential platform. David Shribman writes that after a hectic opening to his administration, both his supporters and opponents await a more measured and internally consistent message from the President.

