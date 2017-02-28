Trump looks for reset with speech to Congress

On Tuesday, United States President Donald Trump gets a chance to put the rocky start to his presidency behind him with a speech to the U.S. Congress. He will lay out his plans for the upcoming year, including a health-care overhaul and military buildup. The speech, which will take place at 9 p.m. ET, was written with aide Stephen Miller and others and will include gestures toward unifying the country, which is polarized by the election and the early days of Mr. Trump’s presidency.

Trump says he might be to blame for poor communication on immigration

Mr. Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends television program that his immigration goals may not have been communicated effectively, and he may use his speech to Congress later Tuesday to address the poor messaging. Mr. Trump gave himself a “C or C+” on communication, but in terms of achievement, gave himself an A “because I think I’ve done great things.”

Trump mulling immigration bill with pathway to legal status: report

Mr. Trump is considering introducing legislation to provide a pathway to legal status, for illegal immigrants in the U.S., CNN reported Tuesday. According to a senior White House official, this would provide a pathway, but not immediately lead to citizenship. CNN said that Mr. Trump thinks a comprehensive immigration bill that allows illegal immigrants to hold a job and pay taxes has a chance of clearing Congress. Mr. Trump may bring this up in his speech on Tuesday evening.

Protesters, security gather for Vancouver opening of Trump Tower

With the grand opening of the Trump Tower in Vancouver set for Tuesday, dozens of police and security were present, with people carrying anti-Trump signs and demonstrating to the sound of reggae music. Protesters carried signs reading “Love Trumps Hate” and “Deport Racism” behind metal barriers protecting the 69-storey building, which has become a focal point for demonstrations against Mr. Trump. There were also reports of some heated arguments between pro-Trump and anti-Trump attendees.

