U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto should cancel his upcoming visit to Washington if Mexico refuses to pay for a wall along the border.
“The U.S. has a $60-billion (U.S.) trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers... of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting,” Trump said on Twitter.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.