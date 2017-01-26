Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

U.S. President Donald Trump takes the cap off a pen to sign an executive order to start the Mexico border wall project at the Department of Homeland Security facility in Washington, D.C., on January 25, 2017. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Trump: Nieto should stay home if Mexico won't pay for wall

WASHINGTON — Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto should cancel his upcoming visit to Washington if Mexico refuses to pay for a wall along the border.

“The U.S. has a $60-billion (U.S.) trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers... of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting,” Trump said on Twitter.

