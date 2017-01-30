U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban is sparking a forceful backlash from across U.S. political and business life but the White House is vowing not to alter course.

On Monday, former president Barack Obama added his voice to those expressing concern about the executive order signed by Mr. Trump, expressing support for protesters through a spokesman.

On the opposite side of the political spectrum, a representative for conservative billionaires Charles and David Koch has called the ban “wrong” and “counterproductive.”

Athletes and Nobel Prize winners, university presidents and film stars, Starbucks and Goldman Sachs, Ford Motor Co. and Netflix, Democrats and a handful of Republicans have all criticized Mr. Trump’s executive order, which he signed on Friday.

But despite the chorus of condemnation, the pressure points on Mr. Trump are limited. A wide majority of Republicans in Congress support the President’s move to suspend all refugee admissions, block Syrian refugees indefinitely and deny entry to visa holders from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Late Monday, reports emerged that the acting U.S. attorney general, an appointee of Barack Obama, has told the justice department not to defend the executive order in court.

Democrats in the U.S. Senate were vowing to introduce measures to rescind the ban as early as Monday evening. But for now they do not appear to have the numbers to move such legislation forward, even if the eight Republican senators who have voiced opposition to Mr. Trump’s ban all decided to cross the aisle and support their effort.

Over the weekend, federal judges in four states issued orders that prevented the U.S. government from deporting people already in the country who held valid papers. The rulings were limited in nature and left the bulk of Mr. Trump’s order intact, which means an unknown number of people – refugees and visa holders – remain unable to travel to the United States.

Among the many who are stuck: Vian Dakhil, a human-rights campaigner from Iraq’s persecuted Yezidi community who was due to accept an award at the U.S. Capitol next week, according to The Washington Post; a 12-year-old Yemeni girl with a valid visa whose parents are U.S. citizens; Asghar Farhadi, an Iranian film director nominated for an Oscar, who said he would not travel to the United States for the awards in March because of the ban.

On Monday, U.S. Press Secretary Sean Spicer issued a staunch defence of the ban, saying it was necessary in order to put the security of Americans first. “I understand that [it] is an inconvenience, but at the end of the day, that is a small price to pay as opposed to somebody losing their life,” he said.

Mr. Spicer was asked about a group of dozens of U.S. diplomats who have expressed their opposition to Mr. Trump’s ban by signing what is known as a “dissent memo,” a long-standing mechanism for State Department employees to voice disagreements with government policy. Mr. Spicer responded that federal employees should “either get with the program or they can go.”

According to a running tally maintained by the Washington Post, 24 Republican members of Congress publicly oppose the ban. Another 36 have expressed reservations about the way it was implemented. At least 80 have voiced their support.

But beyond Republicans in Congress and Mr. Trump’s supporters, the discomfort with the ban has deepened. On Sunday, Brian Hooks, who co-chairs the network of conservative political organizations supported by Charles and David Koch, said the ban is “the wrong approach and will likely be counterproductive,” according to The Associated Press.

The United States has received tremendous benefits from its history of welcoming people from all cultures, Mr. Hooks continued. “This is a hallmark of free and open societies,” he said.

On Monday, in his first public statement since leaving office, Mr. Obama said he was encouraged by the protests that have erupted across the country in response to Mr. Trump’s ban.

Mr. Obama “is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country,” his spokesman said. “Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices hard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”

While the protests may not have any impact on the Trump administration, they are putting significant pressure on Democrats in Congress to take a more confrontational approach. Democratic senators who addressed protests over the weekend were pressed to explain why they had voted to confirm any of Mr. Trump’s cabinet picks.

On Monday, Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the most senior Democrat in the chamber, announced that he would ask every one of Mr. Trump’s cabinet nominees to issue a public statement on their views of the travel ban. He said he would seek to delay a vote to confirm Rex Tillerson, the former chief executive of Exxon Mobil and Mr. Trump’s pick for secretary of state, in order to ascertain Mr. Tillerson’s position on the executive order.

By charging ahead with the order, Mr. Trump created not just chaos at airports and anger in the streets but a moment of political turmoil the likes of which the United States has not seen in decades. Heather Cox Richardson, a historian at Boston College, wrote recently that the ban was a “shock event” with parallels to other moments in U.S. history – and which had the power to destabilize and reorder the country’s politics in unpredictable ways.

