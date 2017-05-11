Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

U.S. President Donald Trump is seen at the White House in Washington on March 24, 2017. (CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS)
Dustin Volz

WASHINGTON — Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at strengthening the federal government’s cyber security and protecting the nation’s critical infrastructure from cyber attacks, a senior administration official told reporters on a call.

A copy of the signed order was not immediately available.

The order is Trump’s first significant action to address what he has called a top priority of his administration.

The long-delayed order comes after Trump nearly signed a cyber security measure just days into his presidency in January before it was pulled back to allow for more input from different federal agencies and consultation with experts.

It follows a presidential campaign dominated by running storylines related to cyber security, including the hacking and subsequent leaking of Democratic emails as part of what U.S. intelligence agencies determined was a wide-ranging operation intended to help Trump win the White House and denigrate his challenger, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

