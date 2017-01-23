Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate at the Capitol after he formally signed his cabinet nominations into law, in Washington. A legal watchdog group plans to file a lawsuit Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, alleging that Trump is violating the Constitution by allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool, File)
TRADE

Trump signs order to withdraw U.S. from TPP Add to ...

Reuters

President Donald Trump signed an executive order formally withdrawing the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, following through on a promise from his campaign last year.

In an Oval Office ceremony, Trump also signed an order imposing a federal hiring freeze and a directive banning U.S. non-governmental organizations receive federal funding from providing abortions abroad.

Trump called the TPP order a “great thing for the American worker.”

More to come

 

