U.S. President Donald Trump will sign several executive orders on energy on Friday, a White House official said on Sunday.

“This builds on previous executive actions that have cleared the way for job-creating pipelines, innovations in energy production, and reduced unnecessary burden on energy producers,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Trump in March signed an executive order to undo Obama-era climate change regulations, keeping a campaign promise to support the coal industry and calling into question U.S. support for the 2015 Paris climate change accord to fight global warming.

That order’s main target is former President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which required states to slash carbon emissions from power plants.

The order also reversed a ban on coal leasing on federal lands, dropped rules to curb methane emissions from oil and gas production and reduced the weight of climate change and carbon emissions in policy and infrastructure permitting decisions. Carbon dioxide and methane are two of the main greenhouse gases blamed by scientists for heating the Earth.

