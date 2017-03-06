Trump’s immigration ban, Part II: What we know so far





U.S. President Donald Trump issued a new immigration ban on Monday that blocks citizens of six Muslim-majority countries – Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – from applying for U.S. visas for 90 days. It also blocks all refugees from entering the country for 120 days.

The policy takes effect at 12:01 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, March 16.

The order explicitly exempts people with permanent residency status, commonly known as “green card holders,” and dual citizens with passports from a country not on the list. That means Canadian dual citizens can travel as usual.



Chuck Schumer, the leader of the minority Democrats in the Senate, said the order was “mean-spirited and un-American,” and he expected it to face the same trouble in the courts as its predecessor. “A watered down ban is still a ban,” he said in a statement.

In a statement, the Iraqi foreign ministry expressed “deep relief” that Iraq had been removed from Mr. Trump’s list of banned countries.

How is this ban different from the last one?

Iraq off the hook: The original list of banned nations included Iraq, but this one took it off the list after Baghdad agreed to increase co-operation with the United States on vetting its citizens for travel visas.

The original list of banned nations included Iraq, but this one took it off the list after Baghdad agreed to increase co-operation with the United States on vetting its citizens for travel visas. Syrian refugees not singled out: The Jan. 27 order suspended refugee processing for Syrians indefinitely, whereas the new one treats Syrians like other refugees in the affected countries.

The Jan. 27 order suspended refugee processing for Syrians indefinitely, whereas the new one treats Syrians like other refugees in the affected countries. Less chaotic rollout: The old order took effect immediately and with little warning on a Friday, leaving travellers in legal limbo midflight. This time, the White House provided a factsheet to lawmakers ahead of time. The order also doesn’t take effect until next Thursday.

The old order took effect immediately and with little warning on a Friday, leaving travellers in legal limbo midflight. This time, the White House provided a factsheet to lawmakers ahead of time. The order also doesn’t take effect until next Thursday. No doubt for dual citizens: The Jan. 27 order created days of anxiety and confusion for citizens of Canada, Australia and other U.S. allies after the State Department and Homeland Security initially said dual citizens were affected too. Canada eventually sought and got assurances that its dual citizens could travel as usual. This time, the order explicitly excludes “any dual national” of the banned countries “when the individual is travelling on a passport issued by a non-designated country.”





What happened to the last ban?

Mr. Trump’s original order faced legal challenges in multiple courts, but the one that put it on hold nationwide came last month from Seattle federal Judge James Robart, who issued a temporary restraining order. A higher court in San Francisco upheld Judge Robart’s decision, and rather than fight it further, Mr. Trump decided to issue a new order.



Beyond the ban: Trump’s crackdown

Barring foreigners from entering the country is only part of the the Trump administration’s broader restrictions on asylum seekers and prospective immigrants.

Widening the net: Last month, Mr. Trump’s Homeland Security chief, John Kelly, issued new orders that broadened the kinds of immigrants, both undocmented and legal, to be considered as priority targets for deportation.

Last month, Mr. Trump’s Homeland Security chief, John Kelly, issued new orders that broadened the kinds of immigrants, both undocmented and legal, to be considered as priority targets for deportation. Law enforcement: Orders from Mr. Trump gave law-enforcement agencies broader powers to use “expedited removals,” deportations without hearings in an immigration court. The President’s orders also allowed for up to 10,000 more immigration agents and 5,000 more border guards.

Orders from Mr. Trump gave law-enforcement agencies broader powers to use “expedited removals,” deportations without hearings in an immigration court. The President’s orders also allowed for up to 10,000 more immigration agents and 5,000 more border guards. A possible olive branch: On Feb. 28, Mr. Trump suggested he’d be open to overhauling immigration laws so that undocumented immigrants who hadn’t committed serious crimes would have a path to citizenship.

Trump’s threat of mass deportation fills Mexican migrant towns with fear Latin America correspondent Stephanie Nolen reports from Mexico on the deep disquiet in communities unsure about what will happen to them and their loved ones.

Trump’s immigration policies hinder recruitment by U.S. hospitals, universities Students are seeking alternatives after they expressed concerns about completing their education or medical training in the United States, Joanna Slater reports.





Cold crossings to Canada

Mr. Trump’s immigration policies have alarmed would-be immigrants and asylum seekers from the countries his executive order targeted, and an increasing number are turning to Canada instead.

In recent months, border communities in Quebec and Manitoba have seen more and more crossings by asylum seekers in remote fields and forests. To circumvent Canada’s Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States – which requires Canada to turn back asylum seekers from the U.S. if they sought asylum there first – many are crossing on foot in rural areas, risking frostbite and exhausting journeys so they can seek asylum on the Canadian side once authorities arrest them.

Border agencies, the RCMP and immigration officials have been running scenarios to prepare for an even bigger northward influx when the weather warms up this spring. Federal cabinet ministers are due to discuss the issue in-depth this week.

With reports from Adrian Morrow, Evan Annett, Reuters, Associated Press and The Canadian Press

