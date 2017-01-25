Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Union leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, January 23, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. POLITICS

Reuters

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would seek a “major investigation” on voter fraud that will focus on two states and illegal voters, despite numerous studies showing that voter fraud is rare in the United States.

“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and....even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!” Trump said on Twitter.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said the president “does believe” that he lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton only because of widespread illegal ballots.

With files from Associated Press

