President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would seek a “major investigation” on voter fraud that will focus on two states and illegal voters, despite numerous studies showing that voter fraud is rare in the United States.

“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and....even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!” Trump said on Twitter.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said the president “does believe” that he lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton only because of widespread illegal ballots.

Also: White House doubles down on Trump's voter fraud claim

Also: Trump press aides pledge to tell the truth. Just don’t ask about statistics

Also: 'Alternative facts' in focus as Trump wages war on media

State officials in charge of the Nov. 8 election have said they found no evidence of widespread voter fraud and there is no history of it in U.S. elections. Even House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, the most senior Republican in Congress, said he had seen no evidence to back up Trump’s claims.

Republican Trump won the Electoral College that decides the presidency and gives smaller states more clout in the outcome, but he lost the popular vote to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton by about 2.9 million.

Trump has repeatedly said he would have won the popular vote, too, but for voter fraud. He has never substantiated his claim.

The comments were the latest in a series of distractions in the opening days of the Trump administration that run the risk of overshadowing his legislative goals and efforts to advance policy proposals.

Report Typo/Error