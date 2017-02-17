Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on Feb. 16, 2017, in Washington. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Garance Burke

The Associated Press

A draft memo obtained by The Associated Press outlines a Trump administration proposal under consideration to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants. Millions of those who would be affected in 11 states live nowhere near the Mexico border.

The 11-page document calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana. If the proposal is implemented, governors in the affected states would have final approval on whether troops under their control participate.

Analysis: Is President Donald Trump’s immigration ban an abuse of his power?

For subscribers: Trump’s stand on immigration could work in Canada’s favour

Everything you need to know about Trump's immigration ban

