



The Latest

On Friday, Mr. Trump signed an executive order on Friday to authorize a travel ban on citizens from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, all Muslim-majority countries.

The effects have caused an uproar in the U.S. and abroad. Travellers have been barred from flights and had been detained at airports for hours despite having valid travel documents.

Late on Saturday night a federal judge issued an emergency ruling that said stranded travellers could stay in the country following a legal challenge by the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU said it would help 100 to 200 people with valid visas or refugee status who found themselves detained.

Earlier on Saturday the U.S. State Department said Canadian dual citizens from the Muslim-majority countries affected by Trump’s travel ban would not be allowed into the country. However, the Canadian government received assurances late Saturday night that Canadian passport holders will not be turned away at the border.

At airports in major cities from coast to coast in America, demonstrators gathered to protest the executive orders.

There are around 25,000 people from the list of affected countries who have been issued work visas or student visas in the last three years, according to ProPublica. Around 500,000 other U.S. permanent residents are citizens of those countries. If they are abroad, they will be allowed back into the country on a case-by-case basis.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told staff in a memo that more than 100 of its employees are affected by the ban. He has called on all staff who may be affected by the ban to return immediately.

In Canada, the effect on the tech industry has been remarkably different. Executives are saying that Mr. Trump’s immigration ban will be ‘a boon’ for their industry.

The protests

In New York, protesters gathered at John F. Kennedy Airport, where refugees and Iraqis holding special entry visas were detained on arrival. Two Iraqi refugees, including an interpreter who worked for the U.S. government in Iraq, were unable to contact their lawyers for hours.



Similar protests occurred at airports in Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington D.C. as well as other airports across the country.

Protests are also expected across the U.S. on Sunday at various airports and public areas.

Canadian leaders react

Canadian leaders across the political spectrum spoke out against the ban and many said that their jurisdictions were open and willing to receive anyone affected by the executive orders.