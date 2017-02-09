A federal appeals court declined to reinstate the controversial immigration ban signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, delivering a legal setback to the White House and setting up a possible showdown in the nation’s highest court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco ruled on Thursday that a lower court had not overstepped its bounds when it issued a nationwide halt to the ban on Feb. 3.

Mr. Trump now has two choices: ask the Supreme Court to intervene immediately, or wait for the case to return to the lower court for further proceedings, then mount a new appeal.

The states of Washington and Minnesota had sued the government to block the ban, arguing that the measure created chaos and engaged in religious discrimination.

The Trump administration has said the ban is necessary in order to review vetting procedures and protect national security. However, at the appeals court hearing on Tuesday, a Justice Department lawyer was unable to cite any specific danger under questioning from the judges. “The President has determined there is a risk,” stated August Flentje, the lawyer representing the government.

During the hearing, the three-member panel often appeared skeptical of the Trump administration’s case, peppering Mr. Flentje with questions about whether he believed that courts did not have the right to review Mr. Trump’s decisions on national-security matters.

The ban is highly contentious and triggered protests in dozens of cities across the U.S., as well as a chorus of criticism from technology executives, university presidents, religious leaders and Democrats.

The earlier ruling on Feb. 3 by a federal district judge in Seattle allowed visa holders from seven Muslim-majority nations – Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan – as well as refugees to enter the U.S. Mr. Trump has made clear that he sees that situation as unacceptable and has issued a series of scathing attacks on the judiciary, which is highly unusual behaviour for a U.S. president.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump said the courts “seem so political” and asserted that even “a bad high-school student” would rule in favour of the administration. If the courts do not affirm the government’s position, he wrote on Twitter, “we can never have the safety and security to which we are entitled.” Earlier he had asserted that judges would be to blame in the case of future terror attacks.

The problem for Mr. Trump is that the fate of his ban now sits in the hands of judges – and his torrent of criticism makes them likely to show less deference, not more, to his decisions.

If the Trump administration asks the Supreme Court to intervene immediately, the court would hear the matter with its current complement of eight judges (the ninth seat has been empty for more than a year following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia and a successful Republican effort to prevent former president Barack Obama from seating a replacement).

Mr. Trump has nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to the empty seat and his confirmation process is in the early stages. As part of that process, Judge Gorsuch held meetings with several senators during which he distanced himself from Mr. Trump’s attacks on the judiciary. Judge Gorsuch called Mr. Trump’s remarks “demoralizing” and ”disheartening” in a meeting with a Democratic senator, an account confirmed by one of Judge Gorsuch’s advisers, according to the Washington Post.

As long as the Supreme Court has only eight members, it will represent a challenge for the Trump administration. Overturning the appeals court ruling issued on Thursday will require the agreement of five justices. But if the court were to split along liberal-conservative lines, the result would be a 4-4 tie, which would leave the appeals court judgment intact.

