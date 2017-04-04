Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

President Donald Trump is seen in Washington on April 4, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)
United States ‘being run by an idiot,’ Islamic State says Add to ...

CAIRO — Reuters

Islamic State said on Tuesday the United States was drowning and “being run by an idiot”.

In the first official remarks by the group referring to President Donald Trump since he assumed office, spokesman Abi al-Hassan al-Muhajer said: “You (the U.S.) are bankrupt and the signs of your demise are evident to every eye.”

“...There is no more evidence than (that) you being run by an idiot who does not know what Syria or Iraq or Islam is,” he said in a recording released on Tuesday on messaging network Telegram.

