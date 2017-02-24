Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A wall is seen at the border of the United States and Mexico in Eagle Pass on Feb. 21, 2017. (YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
A wall is seen at the border of the United States and Mexico in Eagle Pass on Feb. 21, 2017. (YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

u.s. politics

U.S. border agency to start awarding contracts for Mexico wall by April Add to ...

SAN DIEGO — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it plans to start awarding contracts by mid-April for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

The agency said Friday on a website for federal contactors that a request for bids would be published on or around March 6. Companies would have to submit “concept papers” to design and build prototypes by March 10.

Wall construction will start 'way ahead of schedule': Trump (Reuters)

CBP will narrow the field by March 20 and require that finalists renew their offers by March 24, with a price attached.

The timetable shows that Trump is aggressively pursuing plans to build what he calls “a great wall” on the 2,000-mile border with Mexico.

Trump told the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday that construction will start “very soon” and is ahead of schedule.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular