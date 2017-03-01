Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House and Senate leadership on March 1, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)
Reuters

The U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee will investigate allegations of collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia, the top Democrat on the panel said on Wednesday.

“We have reached a written agreement, the minority and the majority in the House intelligence committee, that we will investigate allegations of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign,” Democratic Representative Adam Schiff said on MSNBC.

The committee said in a statement that its Republican chairman, Devin Nunes, and Schiff had agreed that their investigation will seek answers to questions including: “Did the Russian active measures include links between Russia and individuals associated with political campaigns or any other U.S. Persons?”

